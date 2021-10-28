Football
The Champlain Valley football team dropped its final game of the regular season to set up a matchup with Middlebury Saturday in the Division I first round.
The Redhawks finished with a 5-2 record and earned the No. 3 seed, which earned them a rematch with No. 6 Middlebury at home Saturday.
CVU beat the Tigers in the second-to-last week of the regular season, 35-14. The Redhawks will look to rebound from the loss to Essex to beat Middlebury for the second time in three weeks.
If the Redhawks get the win, they will advance to face the winner of No. 2 Hartford vs. No. 7 BFA-St. Albans. CVU did not face the Hurricanes but beat BFA 35-7.
Field hockey
After winning four of its final five games, the Champlain Valley field hockey team earned the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Division I postseason.
The Redhawks, who finished with a 9-5 record, will take on No. 5 Rice (7-7) on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. at home.
CVU beat the Green Knights in both its matchups — winning the first 2-0 and the second 2-1.
If the Redhawks can get the win, they will likely face undefeated and No. 1 seed South Burlington in the semifinals. The Wolves handed CVU two of its five losses.
Boys’ volleyball
The Champlain Valley boys’ volleyball finished with a 15-0 record and the top seed in the Division I playoffs.
The Redhawks earned a bye into the quarterfinals, where they await the winner of No. 9 Vermont Commons and No. 8 BFA-St. Albans. The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Hinesburg.
CVU will look to win its fifth straight D-I state title after there was no title awarded last season due to COVID-19.
The Redhawks beat BFA-St. Albans 3-0 in both regular season matchups but did not play Vermont Commons.
Girls’ volleyball
A loss in the final game of the regular season — its first of the year — moved the Champlain Valley girls’ volleyball team to the No. 2 seed in the Division I playoffs.
The Redhawks, who finished with a 12-1 record, took on No. 15 Harwood in the playdowns on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. after the newspaper went to press.
If the Redhawks avoid the Highlanders upset attempt, CVU will play either No. 7 St. Johnsbury or No. 10 Mount Anthony, who also played on Tuesday.
The quarterfinal match will be played on Friday at CVU if the Redhawks advance.
Girls’ soccer
The Champlain Valley girls’ soccer team takes aim at another state championship appearance when the postseason starts this week.
The Redhawks, who finished with a 11-1-2 record, earned the top spot in the Division I playoffs for the fifth year in a row.
CVU will wait for the winner of No. 8 North Country (10-2-2) and No. 9 Mount Anthony (7-6-1) after earning a bye into the quarterfinals.
The Redhawks did not face North Country during the regular season and played Mount Anthony in the first game of the year — a 6-1 win.
Boys’ soccer
The Champlain Valley boys’ soccer team rebounded from two straight losses to beat South Burlington in the final game of the regular season to earn the No. 3 seed in the Division I playoffs.
The Redhawks (9-3-2) took on No. 14 Spaulding on Tuesday after press time in the D-I playdowns.
If CVU got the win in the playdowns, they will take on the winner of No. 6 Burr and Burton and No. 11 Mount Mansfield in the quarterfinals. That game would take place on Friday, Oct. 29, at 3 p.m. in Hinesburg.
Mount Mansfield handed CVU a loss in its third to last game of the season, so a rematch would be a chance for revenge for the Redhawks. CVU beat Burr and Burton, but it was in the first game of the season.
