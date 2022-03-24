While it was a bitterly cold morning following the last big snowstorm on March 13, 98 of the 185 runners who registered turned out for the Leprechaun Dash 5K and 10K.
Racers ran for the chance to win free racing with racevermont.com in 2022. The group organizes and hosts up to 13 races per year, everything from a 5K to a half marathon.
The next race is the 2nd annual Shelburne 5K/10K and Half Marathon on Saturday, May 7. Up to 500 runners are expected for a race that takes half marathon runners from Shelburne Field House to Route 7, Bostwick Road, Orchard Road and Meach Cove before returning to the field house.
Leprechaun Dash 5K/10K
Sunday, March 13
Shelburne finishers
1 Christine Dunbar - 47 25:37.71
2 Emily Saber - 28 29:56.64
3 Eric Jones - 55 30:12.73
4 Nora Richard - 16 39:27.61
5 Nick Thant - 42 49:53.45
Overall men, Shelburne
1 Eric Jones
5 Nick Thant
Overall women, Shelburne
1 Christine Dunbar
2 Emily Saber
3 Nora Richard
