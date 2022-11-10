For a few seconds, the Champlain Valley field hockey team did not realize they had just captured a Division I state championship.
The Redhawks program has been pushing for the state title so when Miranda Oppenheimer deposited a loose ball in overtime it took a bit for the moment to sink in.
“I was in shock,” said CVU coach Tucker Pierson. “I still almost don’t believe it.”
But then the Redhawks started celebrating.
“It feels awesome. We worked so incredibly hard for this,” Oppenheimer said. “It’s been 14 years since we’ve won a state title and it is Coach Tucker’s first title as a field hockey coach. It feels awesome.”
CVU beat South Burlington 2-1 in overtime on Saturday at the University of Vermont, coming from behind to grab the program’s first title since 2008.
“Our coach has never won a championship and just especially this year it just feels really good to do it for her and for our team,” said CVU junior Claire Marcoe. “We’ve worked really hard and from the start of it, we knew that our team was different.”
Oppenheimer scored the game winner just over two minutes into the first overtime period, jumping on a loose ball that squeaked through South Burlington goalkeeper Izzy Redzic (six saves) and knocked it into the back of the net.
The goal, which came on a broken play, surprised both teams before setting off the Redhawks celebration.
“I didn’t really do anything other than push it in,” Oppenheimer said. “The goalie fumbled it, somebody else tipped it behind the goalie and I just pushed it in. It was the rest of the team that really worked it up the field. I just finished it.”
After South Burlington scored early in the first quarter, CVU spent the rest of the game searching for the equalizer. They finally found it in the fourth quarter.
Emma Kim got the play started with a centering pass from the right wing. The ball found its way to Marcoe who redirected it past Redzic for the tying goal.
“We just knew it wasn’t their game yet, we still had a lot of time,” Marcoe said. “We were working hard; we were dominating the whole time we felt like. We just wanted to tie it.”
The Wolves took the 1-0 lead early in the first quarter, with Ella Maynard tipping the ball up and into the net. South Burlington nearly made the one-goal score stand before CVU finally broke through.
“South Burlington is so tough that I never wanted to really feel like we got this,” Pierson said. “I did feel like we were putting together so many opportunities. I felt like they were going to convert.”
CVU goalie Grace Ferguson got the win for the Redhawks, making two saves and turning aside a push up the field from South Burlington in the early part of OT.
Champlain Valley finished with a 15-2 record and the program’s third state championship.
“We had a little get together at half time to really say, this is our last game, we have 30 minutes to make this happen,” Oppenheimer said. “We really took that to heart.”
