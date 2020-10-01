Cross Country
Coach: Scott Bliss (21st season)
Last season: Girls’ - Division I state champions; Boys’ - Division I state champions
Key returnees: Girls’ - Alicia Veronneau, senior; Alice Larson, senior, Jasmine Nails, junior; Finnegan Mittlestadt, junior; Lila Taylor, junior. Boys’ - Matt Servin, sophomore; Caleb Nye, senior; Matt Ireland, senior; Skyler Heininger, senior; Gavin Schaaf, senior; Drew Buley, junior.
Key newcomers: Girls’ - Ava Rohrbaugh, sophomore; Avery Murray, sophomore; Gretta White, first year; Katherine Veronneau, senior. Boys’ - Kai Hillier, junior; Brennan Militello, sophomore.
Outlook: After sweeping the Division I state championships last season, the Champlain Valley boys’ and girls’ cross country teams are ready to go for two in a row (or 12 in a row for the girls’). Both teams return large portions of their core from last season, especially the boys’ team who bring back 6 of 7 runners. But COVID regulations have thrown some question marks into the season, with a short preseason, quick regular season and wave starts for races, said longtime coach Scott Bliss. “We return an experienced core but with all of what has been going on there is really no way to know how things will go,” Bliss said. “We should be a solid team that will hopefully continue to improve as we go along.”
Up next: Saturday, Oct. 10 at Champlain Valley
Football
Coach: Rahn Fleming (second season)
Key returnees: Seth Boffa senior, RB/DB; Isaac Bergeron, senior, QB/LB; Shane Gorman, senior, WR/LB; Will Murphy, senior, WR/DB; Max Destito, sophomore, QB; Ryan Canty, junior, RB/LB.
Key newcomers: Aidan Miller, sophomore, RB/DB; Eric Guczek-Nasab, junior, WR/LB; Alex Provost, sophomore, WR/DB; Tyler Diemer, junior, WR/LB.
Outlook: The much-talked-about 7-vs-7 football season gets underway for Champlain Valley on Tuesday, with the focus on passing, no tackle, and showing off new skills. With lineman and “skill” players alternating quarters in the new format, different CVU players will get a chance to try new things.
“I think our linemen will benefit from this season as well as our backs and receivers,” said CVU coach Rahn Fleming. “They’ll come away with a broader sense of what’s going on downfield, what their receiver teammates are trying to accomplish in the open field.”
Destito and Bergeron will both get reps at the quarterback position and Fleming is looking forward to developing some passing schemes that the team can use in the future.
“Absent the running game, absent the time dedicated to full-contact blocking and tackling techniques, we get to instill ingrain our passing game in ways we never otherwise could have,” Fleming said.
Opener: Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Colchester, 6 p.m.
Field Hockey
Coach: Tucker Pierson (fifth season)
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Lena Ashooh, senior, midfield/forward; Hailey Chase, senior, forward; Mackenzie Marcus, senior, forward; Sophia Stevens, junior, defense.
Key newcomers: Tess Everett, sophomore, midfield; Paige Comeau, junior, defense.
Outlook: The Champlain Valley field hockey team has jumped right into tough competition with games against the defending champs in Division I and Division II. The Redhawks got the first matchup out of the way, defeating Rice 2-1 to open the season. The team returns a solid core from last year’s D-I semifinal squad, but the shortened season has CVU looking to integrate new players on a quick timeline. “In a very short amount of time, we are hoping to hone their field hockey skills and increase the level of gameplay while also trying to get a lot of athletes some playing time,” coach Tucker Pierson said. With a shortened season and a strong core, the Redhawks are looking to win some games - and help the players get out and have fun in an uncertain time.
Up next: Tuesday, Sept. 29 vs. Mount Abraham, 4 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Coach: Stan Williams (eighth season)
Last year: 14-0, Division I state champs
Key returnees: Dylan Walker, senior, defense; Jess Klein, senior, defense; Catherine Gilwee, senior, midfield; Josie Pecor, senior, forward; Olivia Morton, senior, midfield; Olivia Zubarik, senior, midfield/forward.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell
Outlook: The Champlain Valley girls’ soccer team is in a good position to battle for their fourth Division I state championship in a row, with a veteran team that is comfortable playing together, a real boon in a season with little preseason and practice.
“The spine of our team has been playing varsity for years and they will be our key,” said coach Stan Williams. “We feel that we have the talent, depth, and chemistry to be very competitive.”
The team will look to Pecor to provide a lot of scoring, while the defense will continue to be anchored by Walker and Klein.
Opener: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Mount Mansfield
Boys’ Soccer
Coach: Rob Cole (fourth season)
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Henry Bijur, senior, midfield; Jett Barbic, senior, goalie; Kobey Pecor, senior, defense.
Key newcomers: Eli Marden, sophomore, midfield; Lucas Kelley, sophomore, midfield/defense; Chance Therrien, junior, midfield.
Outlook: The Champlain Valley boys’ soccer team entered this season as back-to-back state champs and all eyes focused on making it three in a row. But the team graduated 13 seniors from last year’s squad and will have to replace all of that experience if they want to return to the title game. Jett Barbic will provide stability in net while the team embarks on a tough starting schedule after a shortened preseason.
“Whether this year’s team can sustain the level of success of the past two years will depend on us all taking absolutely nothing for granted, (and) working hard every day to get up to speed with what is required for success at the varsity level.” said CVU coach Rob Cole.
The team will look to integrate its newest members with players Marden, Kelley and Therrien expecting to fill in some gaps in the midfield and Bijur taking the center midfield role.
Up next: Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Colchester, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ Golf
Coach: Tammy Anthony (sixth season)
Key returnees: Lindsay Beer, junior; Elise Ayre, sophomore; Megan Bruneau, senior; Chloe Landers, senior; Megan Rexford, sophomore; Kate Sleeper, senior.
Key newcomers: Ellie Bachinski, junior; Sabina Brochu, junior; Stella Makay, first year; Isabella Nash, sophomore; Elizabeth Parent, first year; Claire Stackpole-McGrath, first year.
Outlook: With no matches to start the 2020 season, the Champlain Valley girls’ golf team has been taken a different tack to get everyone playing their best.
“My goal as a coach is to get to everybody as much play as possible,” said CVU coach Tammy Anthony. “I wanted to make it as less stress as possible and get them out there and let them enjoy the game.”
The coach has had her team out on golf courses as much as possible this season and hopes that translates to a good result when the team heads to the state championships on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Lindsay Beer, Elisa Ayre, Megan Rexford and Claire Stackpole-McGrath will represent CVU at the tournament, looking to translate this year’s practice into a title. “I just want them to go out and play their best in the circumstances we are under,” Anthony said. “I want them to enjoy their day at states but also be focused.”
Opener: Tuesday, Oct. 6 - State Championships at Champlain Country Club
Boys’ Golf
Coach: Seth Emerson (eighth season)
Last year: Division I state champions
Key returnees: Alex Leonard, senior; Evan Forrest, senior; Cam Saia, senior; Kyle Rexford, senior.
Key newcomers: Will Bartley, junior; Freddy Marshall, senior.
Outlook: If the Champlain Valley boys’ golf team wants to make in three Division I state titles in a row, they will have to do so in a season with a very different look. With no regular season matches to use to get ready, the Redhawks will jump right into the state championship tournament. Luckily, for the Redhawks, they return two of the top players in the state in Leonard and Forrest. In addition, the CVU squad earned 23rd at the National High School Golf Invitational in Pinehurst, North Carolina this summer.
“My top 4 have played in a lot of AJGA and Challenge Cup tournaments in the summer so they have plenty of match experience,” said CVU coach Seth Emerson. “I don’t see that hopping right into the playoffs will hamper us too much.”
Opener: Wednesday, Oct. 7 - State Championships at Country Club of Barre
Girls’ Volleyball
Coach: Joey O’Brien (first season)
Last year: Division I state champs
Key returnees: Vivienne Babbot, junior; Chloe Snipes, junior; Madeline Bunting, sophomore; Grace Lovely, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Alyssana Lasek, junior; Madeleine M’Fochive, senior.
Outlook: Volleyball will look very different this year for the Champlain Valley girls’ team. First, the matches will all be played outside. Second, the team is very young, with mostly sophomores and juniors. And third, they will have to wait to defend their title, with no postseason for the sport this year. That being said, first-year coach Joey O’Brien is excited to improve on the team’s skills and build up a young group.
“There are many people less fortunate than us, so we look at this season as a bonus,” O’Brien said. “Despite the lack of a championship, the team is eager to compete and show everyone that this next “generation” of players is the real deal. Although this season is quite atypical, I expect it to be both fun and exciting for everyone.” Babbot and Snipe will serve as team captains, looking to guide the team this season and prepare to defend a title next year.
Opener: Wednesday, Sept. 30, vs. Vermont Commons
Boys’ Volleyball
Coach: David Rapuano (first season)
This season: 1-0
Outlook: The Champlain Valley boys’ volleyball team started off their 2020 season with a 3-0 win over Lyndon on Saturday on the CVU softball field, certainly a different scene than last year’s state championship season. The shift to outdoors, part of the COVID regulations, allows the team time to try out new lineups after the team graduated a large senior class.
Up next: Tuesday, Sept. 29, vs. Enosburg
