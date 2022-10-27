Fall ball champions

Team 4, from left, Lucas Tresser, Zach Pratt, Will Boyce, Riley McDade, Augie Lang, Henry McLean, Jack Dore, Owen Daley and Jack Miner. Not pictured, Jack Stoner. 

 Courtesy photo

Five baseball teams made up of players in seventh, eight and ninth grades from Charlotte, Hinesburg, Shelburne and Williston competed in a six-week season that ended in a multi-game tournament.

Suburban-White (Team 4) won the tournament on Oct. 16, beating Team 1 in the championship game at Shelburne’s Harbor Road field.

Earlier that morning in Charlotte, Team 4 rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Team 2 in a first-round game by a score of 4-3.

