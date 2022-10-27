Fall ball champions

Five baseball teams made up of players in seventh, eight and ninth grades from Charlotte, Hinesburg, Shelburne and Williston competed in a six-week season that ended in a multi-game tournament.
Suburban-White (Team 4) won the tournament on Oct. 16, beating Team 1 in the championship game at Shelburne’s Harbor Road field.
Earlier that morning in Charlotte, Team 4 rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat Team 2 in a first-round game by a score of 4-3.
