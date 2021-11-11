Not much went according to plan Friday night for the Champlain Valley Union High School football team.
First, the bus trip to Hartford for the Division I semifinals hit a snag when a bus showed up late.
Then, the offense-rich Redhawks struggled with turnovers and only found the end zone once in the first three quarters.
But as the clock ticked down on the season, CVU found its way.
The Redhawks scored with just over a minute to play — and Oliver Pudvar hit the extra point — to give No. 3 Champlain Valley the 14-13 win and a spot in the program’s first D-I state final.
“It is a thrill for our kids,” coach Rahn Fleming said. “It will be something that everybody on this club will get to talk about. It’s a memory they’ll get to keep for the rest of their lives.
“But the goal is not yet accomplished.”
CVU takes on No. 4 Essex on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Rutland High School at 5 p.m. to determine who takes home the state title.
“The last five or six weeks every next game has been the biggest and most important game we played,” Fleming said. “To go to a state championship is a big deal, no question, but it’s also just another opportunity for this club to experience another first.”
The Redhawks took an early lead in the semifinal Nov. 5, scoring on a 15-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Max Destito to receiver Jack Sumner.
But the Hurricanes responded to tie the game 7-7 before the end of the first quarter. And that is where the two teams stayed, trading possessions and turnovers in a back-and-forth semifinal.
“I really thought we forgot we were playing football and we thought we were playing interception ball,” Fleming said. “It was all of the above. It was nerves. It was the nature of the evening. It was the temperature of the air.”
Hartford broke the deadlock with 5 minutes, 40 seconds to go in the game, capping off a nearly-ten-minute drive with a touchdown pass that gave the home team a 13-7 lead. But the Hurricanes missed the extra point — which came back to haunt them.
Champlain Valley responded on the next possession, steadily marching down the field and getting all the way down to the 5-yard line. But there the drive stalled, and CVU’s state championship homes came down to a 4th and 5.
“That trust that our players have in one another, in our coaches and in who we’ve become over the course of the season, every last one of us shared the thought we got this and there was no panic,” Fleming said. “So right to the last snap, nobody thought we weren’t going to do it.”
But Destito found Sumner with a touchdown pass to tie the game. Then it all came down to Pudvar, who had a rare field goal miss earlier in the game.
Pudvar hit the extra point and gave CVU the 14-13 lead. The Redhawks made one last defensive stand, blocking a field goal with 15 seconds remaining, to book their spot in the title game.
“I said, just take a breath and kick the ball,” Fleming said of his message to his kicker. “And he looked at me and he goes, ‘Oh, I got this coach.’ He is that kid who the more tense the situation, the deeper the calm runs inside that guy. He went out and did what he does.”
Now CVU heads to first-ever D-1 title game and it will face Essex, who handed the Redhawks one of their two losses in the regular season.
“We’re going to have to play our best football and our guys are going to need to be mentally and emotionally and physically firing on all cylinders,” Fleming said. “We’re not going to just go do the same thing we’ve done every game all season long, but we’re not going to change who we are either.”
Essex has won four games in a row — including a 42-28 win over top-seed Rutland in the semifinals. It was the first loss for Rutland all season.
CVU lost to the Hornets in the regular season, 28-14. It was the first time that the Redhawks had been held to 14 points or less during the season, before this semifinal matchup.
“We’re also going to fix the mistakes we made that were costly to us,” Fleming said. “There’s two ways to look at the game, both accurate. Essex won and we lost that football game. We can fix the pieces that we did that led to us losing that football game.”
While the offense will get a lot of attention, the CVU defense will have a tall task of shutting down a complete Essex offense.
“They are as balanced an offense as I think there is in the state right now,” Fleming said. “Powerful runners and just a stable full of receivers that we have to pay attention to too. I think their ability to run the ball, pass the ball on turf will be improved from what it is on grass, just as ours will.”
