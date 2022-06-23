Three Champlain Valley Union high schoolers were recently recognized by USA Lacrosse for excellence.
Chloe Snipes was named a USA All-American. The award recognizes a player who exhibits superior skills and techniques and possesses exceptional game sense and knowledge. A USA Lacrosse All-American is one of the best players in the nation, while also embodying excellent sportsmanship.
Snipes is headed to the University of Utah.
Maddie Bunting, who will be a senior next fall, was named a USA All-Academic. These players exhibit “exemplary lacrosse skills, good sportsmanship on the field and represents high standards of academic achievement in the classroom.”
The Jackie Pitts Award went to Neva Williams, who is headed to UCLA. This award recognizes high school seniors who go above and beyond in service to their team, school and community. These athletes are invested in the development of the game in their town, must be outstanding students and serve as role models within their school.
CVU girls’ lacrosse coach Tucker Pierson presented the awards at the team’s end of year banquet June 15.
