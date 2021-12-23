Girls’ hockey
BFA-St. Albans 3, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 1: The BFA-St. Albans girls’ hockey team opened with a 3-0 lead and held off the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield co-op team for a win on Saturday.
Hannah Schmid had the lone goal for the CougarHawks, scoring in the third period. Rosie Brien added an assist on the play.
With the loss, CVU-MMU falls to 2-1.
The CougarHawks did grab a win on Wednesday, Dec. 15, defeating The Kingdon Blades co-op team 2-0.
Karina Bushweller had a goal and an assist in the win, while Tess Everett also scored. Grace Ferguson stopped 31 shots to earn the win in goal.
Boys’ hockey
Colchester 3, Champlain Valley 2: Colchester scored with under a minute remaining in regulation to beat Champlain Valley in boys’ hockey on Wednesday.
Angelos Carrol and Trevin Keere each had a goal for the Redhawks, while Jason Douglas stopped 52 shots in a losing effort in net.
Nick Menard, Alex Zuchowski, Haper Anderson and Devon Fay each had an assist.
Girls’ basketball
Champlain Valley 39, Rutland 27: Shelby Companion scored 15 points and the Champlain Valley girls’ basketball team edged out Rutland on Saturday in North-South Classic.
Addi Hunter chipped in with six points, six rebounds and four assists for the Redhawks, who had a 32-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
CVU moves to 2-0 with the win.
Boys’ basketball
Rutland 67, Champlain Valley 44: Rutland outscored visiting Champlain Valley 17-4 in the third quarter to pull away for a win on Saturday, Dec. 18, in the North-South Classic in boys’ basketball.
Alex Provost led all CVU scorers with 13 points.
The Redhawks fall to 1-1 with the loss.
