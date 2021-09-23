Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley 4, Burr and Burton 0: Emma Crumm netted a hat trick and the Champlain Valley girls soccer team beat Burr and Burton Saturday.
Chloe Pecor added the other CVU goal, while Ella Knudsen dished out two assists. Ella Polli and Emma Allaire combined to make four saves and get the shutout.
The Redhawks move to 2-0-1.
Boys’ soccer
South Burlington 1, Champlain Valley 0: Champlain Valley gave up an early goal and could not find the equalizer in a loss to South Burlington Saturday.
Aiden Jaremczuk stopped five shots in goal for the Redhawks, who fall to 2-2-1 with the loss.
Football
Champlain Valley 38, Burr and Burton 10: Champlain Valley quarterback Max Destito threw for 183 passing yards and four touchdowns to help lead the Redhawks to a win over Burr and Burton on Saturday afternoon.
Jack Sumner had a 15-yard touchdown catch and a 7-yard TD run for the Redhawks (2-1). Alex Provost and Aidan Miller each caught a pass for a touchdown, while Ollie Pudvar kicked a 40-yard field goal.
Field hockey
Champlain Valley 2, Rice 0: Claire Marcoe scored her first varsity goal and the Champlain Valley field hockey team beat Rice Saturday.
Ava Bartlett scored in the first half to give CVU the lead and Marcoe doubled the score in the third quarter. Sophie Madden had two assists for the Redhawks and Grace Ferguson stopped three shots.
With the win, CVU moved to 2-1.
Girls’ volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, Rice 0: The Champlain Valley girls’ volleyball team won in straight sets over Rice at home on Monday.
The Redhawks won the first set 25-14, the second set 25-19 and the third set 25-17.
CVU moves to 3-0.
The Redhawks also earned a straight set win over Mount Mansfield Friday.
Boys’ volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, Essex 2: The Champlain Valley boys’ volleyball held off a comeback push from Essex to win Saturday.
The Redhawks captured the first two sets, then watched the Hornets take sets 3 and 4. But CVU came out on top in the decisive fifth set, 15-12.
The boys move to 4-0.
