The awards are piling up for the Champlain Valley Union High School girls and boys volleyball teams.
After capturing both the Division I state titles this year, the Vermont Youth Volleyball Association’s All Star team has a red-and-white tinge.
On the girls side, Audrey Olsen, Leah Boget and Reilly Wells were all named to the First Team. Lena Hansen and Taylor Detch both earned a spot on the Second Team, while Lily Menk and and Sarah Johnson were honorable mentions.
Champlain Valley coach Jeanne Naumheimer was named the VYVA’s girl high school Coach of the Year.
On the boys side, the Redhawks dominated.
Alden Randall, Baker Angstman, Ethan Harvey, Jacob Boliba, Noah Allen and Devin Rogers were all named to the First Team. Jackson Konowitz and Lars Jensen were named to the Second Team.
Jeff Boliba, the CVU coach, was named the VYVA boys high school Coach of the Year.