Softball
Champlain Valley 19, Mount Mansfield 8: The CVU softball team captured its third win in four games, beating Mount Mansfield Saturday, May 14.
Kate Boget led the way with three RBIs for the Redhawks, while Sophia Stevens and Baylee Yandow each drove in two runs. Olivia St. Peter had a double and an RBI, and Elyse Ayer, Kaitlyn Jovell and Grace Ferguson each drove in a run.
CVU moved to 3-6.
Girls’ tennis
Burlington 5, Champlain Valley 2: Champlain Valley lost its first two singles matches and could not recover in a loss to Burlington Saturday.
Cassie Bastress and Sage Peterson each got a win at No. 4 and No. 5 singles, respectively, but the team fell in both doubles matches as well as No. 1, 2 and 3 singles.
Boys’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 11, Essex 7: Matais Williams tallied four times to pace Champlain Valley in a win over Essex on Friday, May 13.
Turner Elliot added a hat trick and an assist, while Peter Gilliam and Colin Zouck each had a two goals.
Jake Bowen made 22 saves in the net. CVU moved to 10-1 with the win.
Girls’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 17, BFA-St. Albans 6: Chloe Snipes erupted for nine goals as the Champlain Valley girls’ lacrosse team handed BFA-St. Albans its first loss of the season Saturday.
Sophie Madden added two goals, while Stella Dooley, Amelie Scharf, Tess Everett, Kate Boehmcke and Lily O’Brien each scored once.
Clare Stackpole-McGrath and Ava Medici combined to make 10 saves in goal for CVU, which moved to 9-1.
Baseball
Champlain Valley 6, Mount Mansfield 1: The team opened up a five-run lead by the end of the third inning and did not look back to beat Mount Mansfield Saturday.
Ryan Canty got the win, striking out eight and allowing no runs on four hits. Oliver Pudvar went 3-for-4, while Braedon Jones drove in a run.
The Redhawks moved to 8-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.