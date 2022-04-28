Track and field
The Champlain Valley track and field team headed to the Essex Vacational Meet Thursday, with the boys’ team coming in second and the girls finishing in third.
Gregory Seraus was first in the 100-meter and 200-meter races to pace the runners, while Jameson McEnaney was first in the 400-meters. Matthew Servin finished first in the 1,500-meter race and second in the 800-meters.
Kai Hillier was another top finisher, coming in second in the 1,500 meters, while Gus Serinese finished in the top spot in the 110-meter hurdles.
Drew Buley was the top field finisher, coming in first in the high jump and pole vault. Logan Vaughan was second in the high jump.
For the girls, CVU was led by Alice Kredell, who won the top spot in the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter races. Jasmine Nails came in first in the 400 meters.
Harper Danforth was the top finisher in javelin and Nora Clear came in second in the high jump.
Boys’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 10, Mount Mansfield 4: Champlain Valley’s defense kept Mount Mansfield under control as the Redhawks beat MMU 10-4 on Thursday, April 21.
Matias Williams had a hat trick for CVU, which moves to 4-0 with the win. Nolan Shea and Peter Gilliam each tallied twice, while Jake Bowen stopped nine shots in goal.
Colin Zouck, Jack Lamphere and Joey Merola each added a goal for the Redhawks.
