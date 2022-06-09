Champlain Valley’s Gregory Seraus dashed into the record books and his team nearly ran its way to a state title.
The Redhawks boys track and field team — paced by a state-record-breaking performance from Seraus — fell just short of the Division I state title, coming in second overall to St. Johnsbury on Saturday, June 4.
“It comes down to both teams had depth,” said CVU coach King Milne of the tight race between the Redhawks and Hilltoppers for the title. “That was the key thing. They just had more depth than we did.”
Seraus set a new state record in the preliminary run of the 100 meters with a time of 10.87 seconds and then captured the individual state title in the event. The senior also won the 200-meter event.
“It was a perfect day for him. It was perfect,” Milne said. “That set the tone.”
Gus Serinese also won two events, coming in first in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Drew Buley captured a win in the high jump for the Redhawks.
The boys 4x100 relay team of Seraus, Serinese, Jackson Sumner and Hayden Berard also captured first.
Benjamin Ladue was second in the 110 meters and third in the 300-meter hurdles, while Matthew Servin was third in the 800-meter race and fourth in 1,500 meters. Jameson McEnaney was fourth in the 800-meter race.
Griffin Newberry was second in the javelin, while Jackson Ruwet came in fifth in long jump.
“It was a good season,” Milne said. “We were really, really proud of the kids. This guy’s team was special that’s for sure.”
For the girls, the Champlain Valley team came in third place overall.
Vivienne Babbott took home a win in the 200 meters and came in second in the 100-meter dash.
Mahoune Felix was fourth in the 200 meters, while Jasmine Nails came in third in the 400 and Emma Crum was fifth in the 1,500-meter race. Alice Kredell was third in the 1,500 meters and second overall in the 3,000 meters.
Harper Danforth finished second in the javelin, Avery Murray was fifth in high jump and Amelia Novak was sixth in the long jump
Boys’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 12, Middlebury 3: The boys will look to win their ninth DI state championship in a row after advancing to the final with a win over Middlebury in the semifinals on Monday, June 6.
Top-seed CVU will face No. 2 Burr and Burton in the final for the third year in a row. The two teams met just once during the regular season, with the Redhawks coming out on top 9-8.
Against Middlebury, Matias Williams had four goals and one assist to pace the Redhawks, who opened a 6-1 lead at halftime. Peter Gilliam (one assist), Nolan Shea and Owen Pierce (one assist) each tallied twice for CVU, and Jake Bowen made six saves in goal.
Turner Elliot and Colin Zouck each added a goal and an assist.
Girls’ tennis
Stowe 5, Champlain Valley 2: The Champlain Valley girls’ tennis team’s season ended with a loss to top-seed Stowe in the Division I semifinals on Monday.
Sage Peterson got a win at No. 5 singles and Phoebe Henderson and Millie Boardman teamed up for a win at No. 2 doubles, but it was not enough to overcome Stowe.
Champlain Valley wraps up the season at 8-7.
Boys’ Ultimate Frisbee
South Burlington 12, Champlain Valley 11: Champlain Valley’s rally fell just short and its season ended in a loss to South Burlington in the semifinals.
The Redhawks came back from a four-goal deficit in the second half but could not find a way to go ahead of top-seeded South Burlington.
DJ Steinman had five goals to lead the Redhawks, while Sam Holmes added three assists.
CVU finishes the season with a 11-3 record.
Girls’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 19, Rutland 15: The girls used a six-goal run in the second half to pull away in the DI quarterfinals on Friday, June 3.
No. 4 CVU was tied at 11-11 in the second half before the Redhawks went on a run to put away No. 5 Rutland and move on to a spot in the quarterfinals.
The Redhawks faced off against No. 1 BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday after press deadline.
Amelie Scharf led the team with five goals and three assists. Chloe Snipes and Dicey Manning each scored four goals for CVU, while Ava Bartlett netted a hat trick. Stella Dooley tallied twice, and Tess Everett chipped in with a goal and one assist.
Clare Stackpole-McGrath had 13 saves.
Boys’ tennis
Stowe 6, Champlain Valley 1: The boys team saw its season come to an end on Saturday in a loss to Stowe in the quarterfinals.
Myles Peterson got the lone win for the Redhawks, winning in straight sets in No. 4 singles.
With the loss, CVU finishes the season with a 6-9-1 record.
Baseball
Champlain Valley 9, South Burlington 7: Travis Stroh hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning and top-seed Champlain Valley beat South Burlington in the quarterfinals Saturday.
Stroh finished with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for the Redhawks, while Ryan Canty went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Oliver Pudvar came in in relief and got the win despite giving up a run.
The Redhawks faced No. 4 Essex in the semifinals on Tuesday at home after deadline.
Girls’ Ultimate Frisbee
Champlain Valley 13, Montpelier 11: Fifth-seeded Champlain Valley pulled off the upset of No. 4 Montpelier June 2 to advance to the semis.
CVU took on top-seed St. Johnsbury on Tuesday in the semifinals after the newspaper went to press.
Skyler Gade scored four times, while Ellie Mjaanes added three goals and three assists. Ella Polli also had a hat trick and Abby Niquette chipped in with two goals and one assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.