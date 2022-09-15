Girls’ volleyball
Coach: Joey O’Brien
Last season: 14-2, lost in the DI state championship
This season: 2-0
Key returnees: Shelby Companion, outside, senior; Shannon Kennelly, setter, senior; Chloe Boliba, setter, senior; Maddie Bunting, opposite, senior; Grace Wells, outside, senior; Eliza Konowitz, DS/libero, senior; Samara Ashooh, middle, junior; Anna Daggett, libero, junior.
Key newcomers: Izzy Weimersheimer, outside, junior; Amelia Novak opposite, junior; Kate Bostwick, DS, junior; Merrill Jacobs, setter, junior; Rose Bunting, middle, sophomore; Harper Danforth, outside, junior; Kate Boehmcke, outside, junior; Greta Walberg, outside, junior.
Outlook: The girls will look to make it to their sixth straight title game, and they will rely on a mix of experienced returning players and eight newcomers.
“The team is very deep across the board, and they push each other to improve every single day,” said coach O’Brien. “They love to play and aim to compete at a high level every time they step on the court. They show every sign of being able to maintain that over the course of the season, and I’m excited to coach them along the way.”
With two wins to start the season, the Redhawks are off to a good start.
Up next: Tuesday, Sept. 13, vs. Randolph, 6:30 p.m.
Boys’ volleyball
Coach: Dave Rapuano
Last season: 17-1, lost in the state championship
This season: 2-0
Key returnees: Zach Santos, libero, senior; Asa Roberts, outside hitter, senior; Jack Richburg, outside hitter, senior; Logan Vaughan, middle, senior; Matt Zych, middle, senior; Jaden Parker, opposite, senior; Sayehler Thamoo, setter, senior.
Key newcomers: Jack St. Peter, setter, junior.
Outlook: The boys’ team lost its first game of the season in the state championship game and a cadre of returning players are motivated by that loss.
“Our goal as a team is to perform fundamental skills at the highest possible level,” the coach said. “We believe in ourselves, and we are hoping for a very successful season together.”
The team is off to a quick start to the year, with two wins to start them off.
Up next: Thursday, Sept. 15, at Essex, 6:30 p.m.
Football
Coach: Rahn Fleming
Last season: 7-3; lost in the Division I championship
This season: 1-1
Key returnees: Ryan Boehmcke, LB, senior; Max Destito, QB, senior; Aidan Miller, WR, senior; Alex Provost, WR, senior; Trey Terricciano, OL/DL, senior; Jacob Bose, RB/LB, junior; Ollie Cheer, DB/QB, junior; Lucien Griffin, OL/DL, junior; Sean Kennedy, OL/DL, junior; Brian Rutherford, LB, junior; Connor Simons, OL/DL, junior; Jack Sumner, WR/DB, junior; Charlie Taylor, OL/DL, junior.
Key newcomers: Aidan Morris, K, junior; Jacob Anderson, WR, sophomore; Billy Bates, DB/WR, sophomore; Dylan Frere, DB/RB, sophomore; Will Kearney, OL/DL, junior; Chase Leonard, DB/WR, sophomore; Anderson McEnaney, LB, sophomore; Calvin Steele, LB/WR, junior.
Outlook: After falling in the DI football championship game — the Redhawks first title appearance — CVU is looking to redefine itself and build on the breakthrough success of last year.
“We graduated 23 seniors,” coach Fleming said. “The good news is that we have five senior captains, elected by the overwhelming vote of their teammates, who head up a dozen capable senior Redhawks who I’m confident will fill the leadership roles that that challenge presents.”
The team has strength on the offensive and defensive lines, as well as experience in the QB and running back positions, which will help as the team finds their rhythm and pushes to return to the title game.
Up next: Friday, Sept. 16, at Burlington-South Burlington, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Coach: Tucker Pierson
Last season: 10-6, lost in the DI semifinals
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Tess Everett, midfield, senior; Danielle Gamelin, defense, senior; Miranda Oppenheimer, forward, senior; Grace Ferguson, goalie, senior; Emma Kim, midfield, senior.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: The team features a ton of experience in key positions, including seniors Grace Ferguson in goal and Tess Everett in the midfield, that will help the group rebound from last year’s semifinal disappointment.
“We have a strong senior goalie as well as a year of experience on the back line, so I am hoping that we keep our feet out of the way inside the circle and keep tackling back all over the field,” coach Pierson said. “We have strength and experience at some critical positions and some new and younger players stepping in to fill gaps left by our graduates.”
CVU is also focusing on the team’s mental health, teaming up with Morgan’s Message to keep well-being a central theme this year.
Up next: Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Burr and Burton, 4 p.m.
Boys’ soccer
Coach: Rob Cole
Last season: 10-4-2; lost in the DI quarterfinals
This season: 2-1
Key returnees: Zach Spitznagle, midfield, senior; Diego Robinson, defense, senior; Sam Dennison, forward, senior.
Key newcomers: Eli Marden, midfield, senior; Lucas Kelley, forward, senior.
Outlook: After a disappointing departure from the playoffs last season, the Champlain Valley boys’ will look to rebound this year and advance to the title game.
The Redhawks have a strong group of senior defenders, led by Diego Robinson, which should provide stability as the season gets underway.
“The returning players are motivated by our disappointing quarterfinal playoff exit last year,” Cole said.
Up next: Friday, Sept. 16, vs. South Burlington, 4:30 p.m.
Girls’ soccer
Coach: Stan Williams
Last season: 13-2-2; lost in the DI championship game.
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Chloe Pecor, forward, junior; Ava Barron, midfield, junior; Stella Dooley, defense, junior; Zoe Klein, midfield, junior; Zoe Zoller, defense, senior; Norah Munn, defense, senior; Emma Allaire, goalie, senior; Anna Morton, midfield, senior.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: Champlain Valley fell in the state championship last season and return 19 players from that team, giving this year’s Redhawks plenty of motivation.
Coach Williams said the team is looking to play an up-tempo style and will look to push play up the field.
“Our goal is to come together as a group of 24 and to make sure that it is as positive of experience for us as possible, individually and collectively,” Williams said. “This will mean committing to the team, holding ourselves and each other accountable for how we train and play.”
CVU got off a to a great start with a season-opening win over Mount Anthony, racking up goals in the 7-1 victory.
Up next: Saturday, Sept. 17, vs. Burr and Burton, 10 a.m.
Boys’ and girls’ cross country
Coach: Nicole Gorman
Last season: Girls: second at the DI state meet. Boys: fifth place at the state meet.
This season: Girls: first at the Essex Invitational. Boys: second at the Essex Invitational.
Key returnees: Girls: Alice Kredell, sophomore. Boys: Matthew Servin, senior; Jack Crum: senior.
Key newcomers: Girls: Estella Laird, sophomore. Boys: too early to tell.
Outlook: Both teams return some of the state’s top runners, Alice Kredell on the girls’ side and Matthew Servin for the boys. The two harriers started the season off right for the Redhawks, with Kredell and Servin both coming in first at the Essex Invitational.
CVU will have to see how incoming runners fit into the team as the season progresses, which will determine if they can return to the top of the division.
“We are excited to welcome back returning athletes and welcome several new talented athletes,” said Gorman. “That said, it’s too early to call the season with no full distance meet yet this year. We will know more after the Essex Invitational this weekend.”
Up next: Saturday, Sept. 17, at Queensbury, N.Y.
Boys’ golf
Coach: Seth Emerson
Last season: Second at the DI state tournament
Key returnees: Bryce Bortnick, senior; Zach Vincent, senior; Jason Douglas, senior; Connor Malaney, junior; Kaiden McClure, junior; Travis Stroh, junior; Emerson Ayer, senior.
Key newcomers: Cooper Guerriere, freshman; Jack Bryan, freshman; Cam Ayer, freshman; Fr. Brendan Chevrier, freshman; Jake Strobeck, junior.
Outlook: After their three-year reign at the top of division ended last season — by just one stroke — the boys are a motivated group coming into the fall. The Redhawks return seven golfers from last year’s team and bring in a talented group of newcomers.
“That will be the hardest part of the season, figuring out the top five,” Emerson said. “This is as deep and talented a team that CVU has ever had.”
Led by Bortnick, the team’s top finisher at last year’s title tournament, the team will look to win another Metro division title and return to the top of DI.
Up next: Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Ralph Myhre Golf Course, 4 p.m.
