Girls’ basketball
Coach: Ute Otley
Last season: 14-4, lost in the DI semifinals
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Shelby Companion, senior, guard; Addi Hunter, senior, forward; Elise Berger, junior, guard; Maddie Bunting, senior, guard
Key newcomers: Too early to tell
Outlook: The girls will spend the early part of the season experimenting and finding the right lineup as they add a new group of varsity players to the returning Redhawk team.
“The new varsity players are adding intensity and speed, and are quick learners,” coach Otley said. “I expect we will be experimenting with line-ups in the first half of the season as we try to find the best combinations of players on both ends of the floor.”
CVU has size and depth as it looks to return to the top of the division.
Up next: Saturday, Dec. 17, versus Mount Anthony (North-South Classic)
Boys’ basketball
Coach: Michael Osborne
Last season: 17-5, lost in the Division I semifinals
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Alex Provost, guard, senior; Kyle Eaton, guard, junior; Logan Vaughan, forward, senior; Tucker Tharpe, forward, junior; Sam Sweeney, guard, senior; Ethan Murphy, guard, senior; Max Destito, forward, senior; Chase Whitman, forward, senior; Ollie Cheer, guard/forward, junior.
Key newcomers: Colby Morehouse, guard/forward, junior; Russell Willoughby, forward, junior; Nik Blasius, forward/guard, junior; Jack St Peter, guard, junior; Griffin Veltkamp, forward, junior.
Outlook: The boys return nine players from last year’s final four squad. The group will be led by Provost and Eaton, two All-Metro players who have had a lot of time on court together to bring the newcomers along. “We obviously have a very experienced group with good balance and depth,” Osborne said. “We are really looking forward to competing together this season.”
With one win under their belts, the Redhawks say they are ready to compete for a state title.
Up next: Saturday, Dec. 17, vs. Mount Anthony (North-South Classic)
Boys’ ice hockey
Coach: JP Benoit
Last season: 6-22, lost in the quarterfinals
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Devon Fay, forward, senior; Jason Douglas, goalie, senior; Alex Zuchowski, defense, junior; Travis Stroh, forward, junior; Nic Menard, forward, junior; Connor Malaney, forward, junior; Calvin Malaney, defense, junior; Ted Connery, defense, sophomore.
Key newcomers: Jack Bryan, forward, freshman; Stuart Allard, forward, freshman; Brady Jones, forward, freshman.
Outlook: The hockey team returns to the ice with an experienced returning core. The Redhawks will need to get reliable defense and goaltending as they look to get better every day, according to coach Benoit. CVU will also look to get contributions from a talented group of new forwards.
Up next: Wednesday, Dec. 14, at South Burlington, 5:30 p.m.
Girls’ ice hockey
Coach: Scott Bushweller
Last season: 9-20, lost in the quarterfinals
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Grace Ferguson, senior, goalie; Tess Everett, senior, center; Karina Bushweller, senior, defense; Alyssa Benson, senior, defense; Clark Clark, sophomore, defense; Georgia Bruneau, senior, forward; Hannah Schmid, senior, forward; Kerribeth Aldrich, sophomore, forward; Mackenzie Rivard, sophomore, forward; Riley Erdman, senior, forward; Miles Brien, sophomore, defense; Samara Tucker, senior, forward; Sasha Miller, senior, defense; Sophie Brien, sophomore, defense; Megan Rexford, senior, forward; Megan Rivard, sophomore, forward.
Key newcomers: Lena Whitaker-Hechanova, freshman, defense; Alex Walpole, freshman, defense; Ella Gilbert, freshman, defense.
Outlook: A deep, experienced group has the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield co-op girls hockey team dreaming big this season. The CougarHawks will rely on Ferguson in goal but also have enough depth to go all three periods.
“In my 11 years of coaching this is the strongest group of players I have had on a team,” said coach Bushweller. “If they can be really focused in practices, play with a high level of intensity and understand and implement the systems I have in place, they will have a successful season.”
Up next: Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Harwood, 5:30 p.m.
Alpine skiing
Coach: Steve Francisco
Last season: Both boys and girls, Division I state champs.
Key returnees: Boys, Ari Diamond; George Francisco; Raymond Hagios; Jacob Kunin; Jacob Sternberg; Jake Strobeck; Kyle Marvin; Marcel Nelson. Girls, Dicey Manning; Ella Lisle; Zoe Skapof; Carly Strobeck; Elizabeth Nostrand; Kate Kogut; Marley Cartwright.
Key newcomers: Boys, Cal Caputo; Sebastian Bronk; Alden Endres; Jackson Kany; Kai Schulz; Steven Zubarik. Girls, Addison Bartley; Rachel Bialowoz; Lily Caputo; Harper Couperthwait.
Outlook: With a large number of returning skiers from last year’s dominant state championship squad, both Champlain Valley alpine ski teams are looking for more hardware. On the girls’ side, with Manning and Strobeck returning after top 10 finishes last year, the Redhawks have gotten deeper with the addition of talented newcomers. The story is similar for the boys, who return all but one of their top skiers from last season.
“One of the goals is to have an open and inviting team environment where any kid at any level who enjoys skiing can get what they need from that team,” said Francisco. “It’s a little bit of an embarrassment of riches.”
Up next: Thursday, Dec. 22, at St. Johnsbury
Nordic skiing
Coach: Sarah Strack
Last season: Boys, second in the state championships; girls, third in the championships.
Key returnees: Anna Arsovski, senior; Jack Crum, senior; Anders Erickson, senior; Skylar Francis, senior; Thomas Garavelli, senior; Corinna Hobbs, senior; Ava Rohrbaugh, senior; Matt Servin, senior; Carly Trapeni, senior; Zoe Zoller, senior.
Key newcomers: Too early to tell.
Outlook: The Nordic ski teams are looking to get things off on the right ski with training while the group waits for snow. Returning skiers for the boys and girls will set tone for the Redhawks, while allowing the young skiers to find their footing.
“We have a great group of kids on the team and the attitude has been very positive the last two weeks despite there not being any snow,” said Strack. “In addition to several individual goals, both the boys and girls teams are aiming for top three team performances at the state championships.”
Up next: Friday, Dec. 23, at Essex.
