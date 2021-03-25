Boys’ basketball
(5) Champlain Valley 65, (13) Burlington 54: The Champlain Valley boys’ basketball team overcame an early second half deficit to beat Burlington on Saturday to advance to the Division I semifinals.
Oliver Pudvar paced the Redhawks (8-3) with 17 points — including four 3-pointers in the second half - and went 8-for-8 from the free throw line.
Alex Provost, Logan Vaughn and Devin Rogers each added nine points for CVU.
Champlain Valley were to face top-seed Rice (8-0) on Wednesday, March 24, in the semifinals.
The two teams met just once, with the Green Knights earning the 50-29 win during the middle of the season. With Rice coming in with the No. 1 seed and an undefeated record, the Redhawks will have their hands full as they look to advance to their first D-I final since 2017.
Girls’ basketball
An undefeated season has ended prematurely for the Champlain Valley girls basketball team.
The No. 1 seed Redhawks had to withdraw from the Division I playoffs due to a positive COVID-19 case.
CVU withdrew before their quarterfinal matchup with No. 8 South Burlington. The Wolves now advance to the D-I semifinals.
Girls’ hockey
(4) South Burlington 3, (5) Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 2 (OT): Catie Collins completed the hat trick with a game-winner in double overtime to lift South Burlington past the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield co-op team in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 17.
CVU-MMU wrapped up the season with a 3-5-1 record.
Boys’ hockey
(2) BFA-St. Albans 1, (6) Champlain Valley 0: BFA-St. Albans scored in the first period then held off Champlain Valley to earn the win in the Division I boys hockey semifinals on Saturday.
Colby Morin had the lone goal in the game for the Bobwhites, while Mike Telfer made 13 saves to earn the win.
Jack Averill stopped 28 shots in goal for the Redhawks, who finish the season with a 5-5 record.
BFA-St. Albans now awaits the results of No. 1 Essex’s COVID-19 tests. The top seed will need to provide all negative tests in order to compete in the Division I final on Wednesday after the team learned of positive cases at Colchester, the team’s quarterfinal opponent.
If Essex does have a positive test, BFA-St. Albans will be crowned state champions.
