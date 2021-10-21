Field hockey
Mount Abraham 1, Champlain Valley 0: Mount Abraham scored late in the fourth quarter to beat Champlain Valley in field hockey on Monday.
Lily Case had the goal for the Eagles and goalie Maddie Donaldson stopped a penalty stroke in the final seconds to preserve the win.
Grace Ferguson stopped eight goals for the Redhawks, who fall to 7-5.
The Redhawks captured a win Oct. 15, beating Rutland 3-0. Miranda Oppenheimer, Sophie Madden and Ava Bartlett each had a goal for CVU, while Ferguson earned the shutout.
Girls’ soccer
Essex 2, Champlain Valley 1: Essex handed the girls’ soccer team its first regular season loss since 2016 on Oct. 16.
Maya Dasuatels had two goals for the Hornets, who scored in the 70th minute to give Essex the lead. Kelsie Scanlon made 10 saves.
Emma Allaire and Ella Polli combined to make four saves for the Redhawks, who drop to 9-1-2.
Cross country
Cross country teams came home with two trophies from the NVAC Metro Championships on last Saturday in Swanton.
On the girls’ side, Alice Kredell came in first place overall, while Jasmine Nails (seventh) and Corinna Hobbs (10th) both came in the top 10 to help the Redhawks to the top spot as a team.
CVU came in first, ahead of Burlington (second) and Mount Mansfield (61).
On the boys’ side, Matthew Servin came in first, Kai Hillier was second and James McEnaney finished third to help the Redhawks run away with the team title.
Brennan Militello came in fifth place and Jack Crum was sixth to round out the CVU harriers in the top 10.
Boys’ soccer
Mount Mansfield 4, Champlain Valley 3 (OT): The comeback effort fell short in overtime in the Champlain Valley boys’ soccer team’s loss to Mount Mansfield Oct. 15.
Mount Mansfield had a 3-0 lead, but the Redhawks scored three straight goals to tie the game and force an overtime. But the Cougars found the game winner in OT to complete the win.
Tyler Wuthrish, Fritz Wetzell and Riley Gauthier each had a goal for CVU (8-2-2), while Aiden Jaremczk stopped three saves.
Boy’s golf
The Champlain Valley boys’ golf team fell just one stroke short of the Division I state championship title Oct. 14 at the Manchester Country Club.
Burr and Burton came in with an overall team score of 329, just one ahead of CVU’s final score of 330.
Low scorer for the Redhawks with an 80, Zach Vincent had a 82, Jason Douglas finished with an 83 and Conor Malaney scored an 85.
