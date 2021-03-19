Second half CVU Splurge leads to play win
The Redhawks boys’ basketball team used a 35 - 20 scoring advantage in the last 16 minutes of play to overtake a visiting Burr and Burton Bulldogs squad, 51- 46 on Tuesday night, the 16th of March, at Dave Bremner Gym in Hinesburg.
CVU rushes out to a 6 - 1 lead after receiving a basket from Zach Doane, and two more from Devin Rodgers, off offensive rebounds. B & B answers with two of their own to pull within one after four minutes of play. The home team's man to man defensive pressure held the visitors in check, as did the Bulldogs 2 - 1 - 2 zone on the CVU side, which causes the Redhawks to slow down and be patient looking for good shooting opportunities. This leads to Devin Rodgers' soft put back and one free throw as the only additional points added to the scoreboard, which reports only 9 - 6 in CVU's favor after the first eight minutes of action.
The visitors’ muscle in 5 quick points to start the second frame, which earns them their first lead, 11- 9 with 5:40 remaining in the quarter. Ethan Murphy enters the contest, pursues an offensive rebound and ties it back up, but B & B responds with 5 unanswered ones to take a 16 - 11 margin. Sluggest against the Bulldogs zone D, the Redhawks offense is unable to connect on their opportunities and commits 9 turnovers in the period. Devin and Deng Dau each manage to sink a field goal, but the B & B connect on two from downtown to pull away, outscoring the home team 20 - 7 in the stanza, to go into the half time intermission up 26 -16.
Strong Bulldogs defensive pressure continues to hinder CVU in the next four minutes of action, but Ethan Murphy's hoop from beyond the arc seems to spark up his squad offensively at the 4:00 mark. A very rare "four-point play" by newcomer Oliver Pudvar, cuts the deficit to 7 with 2:34 reading on the clock. Murphy knocks down another trey, and Ethan Czarny is successful on both of his charity stripe tries, results in the Redhawks outscoring their rivals 12 - 4 in the frame and only trail 30 - 28 going into the final period of action.
B & B scores the first point, but Ethan Murphy comes up big again to tie it with a 3 pointer a minute in. Devin drives for 2, before Alex individually stops 2 on 1, and a 3 on 1 fast breaks on consecutive Bulldogs trips down the floor, by "taking one for the team", twice, both times landing on his butt and getting offensive foul calls from the referees. Inspired by Alex's unselfish effort, Kyle Eaton drains another one from downtown, that gives his team a 36 - 31 advantage with 4:06 left to play, and after Devin connects on another put back, it forces a B and B timeout to stall this high energy CVU run. Trading baskets with the visitors, Devin's jumper from close range, Deng's two freebies, and to follow the format, Kyle drains another trey just before the Bulldogs sink one of their own, to make the scoreboard read, Home 43 Guest 38, with less than two minutes left in the contest. The Redhawks offense would resist to retire, Deng scores on a wide-open lay-up, Alex succeeds on a three the old fashion way and then knocks down three foul shots down the stretch to give the 5th seeded CVU squad a 51 - 46 victory.
Devin was the highlight on the stat sheets, scoring a team high 15 points and hauling down 5 defensive rebounds. Ethan Murphy finished with 11, going 4 for 5 from the charity stripe, as did Alex, who scored all 6 of his in the final stanza. Seven teammates scored in the well-balanced offensive attack. Other valuable details which were key to the win included 13 of the 15 players on the roster saw significant time on the hardwood, as a team CVU sank 9 of 11 free throw attempts in the second half and they cut the number of turnovers down from 11 in the initial half to only 5 in the second.
While celebrating, advance technology gave the winners some more happy news. As the professional pickers predicted (say that 3 times fast), #12 BHS upset the 4th seeded Hilltoppers in St. Johnsbury, which entitles CVU to host this weekend's match up with the familiar Seahorses vs. Having to make the long bus ride up to St. Jay. GO REDHAWKS GO!!!!!
Gilwee passes CVU to win
CVU's girls’ basketball team jumped out to a commanding 18 - 4 start and never let the Ravens fully recover at Rutland, on Monday, March 6. Cathy Gilwee, from Shelburne, had seven of those in the opening frame to pace the Redhawks, but also excelled in another way, more on that later.
The bus ride down to their opponent’s gym didn't appear to have an adverse effect on the shooting touch of the victors. Josie Pecor, Elise Berger (also from Shelburne), and Gilwee all hit regular field goals, while Shelby Companion connected on two of her own, and Jade Leavitt threw one in from beyond the arc, and what's become a first period normalcy, Gilwee also connected on one from downtown, to provide the first period offense for the visitors. This outburst in the first eight minutes of action gave CVU a 14-point advantage.
Team depth came through in the stalled Redhawks offense in the second frame, with the only two baskets coming from Chloe Snipes and Maddy Mfochive.
Addie Hunter pulled down 6 crucial defensive rebounds in the second stanza, while Shelby had 5 of her own to deny the home team any second chance opportunities. This helps prove why there are a lot of contributors that make this CVU TEAM so successful. The first half concluded with a 22 - 14 score.
Shelby Companion's hoop, on a feed from Maddie Regan, put the first points after intermission on the scoreboard for the Redhawks, and after two free throws for Rutland, the "the Gilwee show" began. In the next four minutes of action, Gilwee: passed to Chloe for a lay-up, then one to Maddie for a hoop, then another quick pass to Maddie for an easy two, followed by Shelby's short jumper on an assist from guest who? These 8 consecutive points seemed to take the wind out of the sail of the Ravens, who could muster only 3 free throws, to make the scoreboard read 32 - 17 at the 4:05 mark. Gilwee's show wasn't over, Addie received a sweet pass from her, got fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws. Maddy scored 2 straight baskets on assists from ....... let me guess, #4, which was followed by Shelby connecting from 3-point land from a bounce pass from, who else, Gilwee. Who knows if the 7 helpers in 1 period is any kind of record, but it was a site to see. This unbelievable performance helped to give CVU a commanding 40 -- 20 margin after 3 stanzas.
While the Redhawks spent the final frame experiencing with various player formations, the Ravens ran off 7 unanswered points in the first three minutes to cut into their deficit. CVU regrouped, Addi sank 2 free throws, and after receiving a bounce pass from Gilwee, got hacked, but still made two more from the charity stripe. Jade concluded the offensive performance by the winning side, by after receiving the ball from, do I need to say, knocked down a 3 pointer. This leaves the undefeated Redhawks with only one opponent left in this abbreviated season, after their 47 - 29 victory. Shelby's 11 point was the high mark for the balanced CVU offensive attack. This was followed by 7 from Gilwee, and 6 each from Jade and Maddie. Oh! Gilwee had 9 second half assists.
In the first paragraph, it's supposed to be Ethan Czarny, not Murphy, he's mentioned later. Also a few times, I use a k instead of a h for Zach Doan.
CVU recognizes seniors
On Senior's Night, five Redhawks were recognized before the final game of the regular season on Friday 3/3, and they answered with a 15-point victory over the Lakers from Colchester High School. After the 3 Lakers were given their due, it was time to give tribute to the CVU honorees. First up was Zack Doave, who came to attend CVU from VA, next was the Senior Class President Henry Bijur, followed by first year player in the Redhawks program, Deng Dau, “Sweetest Man" Ethan Murphy got cheers from his teammates, as did three-year varsity member and leading scorer, Devin Rodgers, who is headed to VTC next season.
Colchester scored the first 6 points, but the home team settled down and answered with two driving baskets by Devin and one by Deng. A successful mid-range jumper from Zack, followed by two running one handers by Alex Provost, that left the CVU side trailing 13 -12 after the first eight minutes of play. The second frame was a back-and-forth affair, where the Redhawk used their bench and received slashing hoops from Oliver Pudvar, Tucker Tharpe, and Turner Elliott, as well as an end-to-end rush by Alex Provost, to give the home team a 20 - 18 edge after four more minutes of action. After entering, Braedon Jones finished on one off an offensive rebound, then drained another hoop from beyond the arc, which caused the bench to erupt. Tucker's strong drive for two, kept CVU within one at the half time intermission. Balanced Redhawks scoring with eight different players contributing to the 27 first half points.
Coach Mike Osborne had his squad establish full court pressure, which created Lakers turnovers and fairly easy CVU hoops, highlighted by a one-handed dunk by Devin. The home team made a 22 - 10 run the third frame, with 20 of those points coming from seniors Devin (9), Ethan (7) and Zach (4). Sophomore Alex sank the other hoop to help make the scoreboard read 49 - 30 in the Redhawks favor after three periods of action.
A downtown connection from Zack opened the scoring for CVU in period number four. Colchester ran their own full court press, which resulted in four CVU turnovers and required Coach Osborne to call for a timeout to give words of encouragement. Zack picks the pocket of a Laker and goes uncontested for a hoop, just before Logan Vaughan grabs an offensive rebound and goes back up for his first points of the evening, and the next time down the court gets 3 more the old fashion way. After just entering to the court of play, sophomore Ethan Murphy sinks a 3-point entry, that makes his teammates go crazy in celebration, as they walk off the floor with a 62 - 47 victory.
In a well-balanced offensive performance, 11 of the 14 available players notched their way onto the CVU scoring stat sheet. Leading the way was Devin's 13 points (9 in the crucial 3rd frame), next up was 11 by Zach (9 in second half), Alex (8), and Ethan Czarny with 7. The rest of the roster and their contribution against Colchester follow; Braedon (5), Logan (5), Tucker (4), Ethan Murphy (3), Turner (2), Oliver (2), and Deng (2). Saving their touch for the playoffs were Kyle Eaton, Jared Anderson, and Henry Bijur.
The Redhawks go into the playoffs with a 6 - 3 record, which appears to reward them with a 5th seed, and if so, means they will be hosting a game against the 12th seed (Burr and Burton ??) in the play down round. What is remarkable about this CVU team and the 2021 season, with the credit going to Mike Osborne and his staff, is that ALL 14 ROSTER PLAYERS PARTICIPATED IN EVERY GAME ON THE SCHEDULE.
When the match was over, Coach Osborne said that he's "proud of the seniors’ contribution tonight, to lead the way tonight, as they have all year", and that, "they will try to put together something for the playoffs". CONGRATS to the Redhawks on their successful season so far, and good luck in the playoffs!!!
It was an exciting 3-point overtime victory for the JVA Redhawks over Colchester in the opening contest of the evening. After outscoring their opponents 33 - 20 in the first half, they used baskets by Lewis Kerest, Sam Dennison, and Eli Marden, but missed five of six from the charity stripe, to escape the third period with a 40 - 39 edge over the Lakers.
A hard-fought defensive battle it was in the fourth frame. After CHS connected on one from beyond the arc, Max Destito tied it up with a 3 pointer the old fashion way. Nik Blasius makes one of two from the free throw line and teammate Colby Galipeau connection after driving to the hoop, puts CVU up by 3 with 2:30 left on the clock. After the Lakers hit a jumper, Colby later sinks 2 from the 12-foot line to put the home team back up by 3 with 20 ticks left on the scoreboard. Unfortunately, Colchester throws up a frantic 3 pointer, but it falls through the nets with less than a second to play to force overtime.
Brady Halvorson basket that added 3 points to the Redhawks total and received loud applause, put CVU on top 51 - 48 with only 3:10 to play. But the Lakers made one of their own on the next trip down the Dave Bremner Gym floor. One minute later Eli sank one from downtown and when Ollie Cheer made 1 of 2 free throws, it stretched the margin to 55 - 51 with a minute twenty to go. CHS hits a 3 with 29 seconds left, to stay in it, but Max came through and seals the victory for CVU with two free throws to put the finishing touches on an incredible match up, 57 - 54.
Coach Seth Emerson commented afterwards that he was, "impressed by the guys stepping up at the end, big 3's by Eli and Brady". He also said, "they punched us, we bunched back, it was fun".
Max was the high scorer with 10 in the spread out the wealth Redhawks offense. Following is the list of the other JVA players and the number of points they added to tonight's total; Eli, Lewis, and Sam each had 7, Chase Whitman knocked in 6, 5 each for Brady and Russell Willoughby, Ollie and Colby Galipeau added 4 each, and Nik had 2. Colby Morehouse and Mark Brodowski were kept offensively silent by the Laker defense.
Girls' teams stay in the winners' circle
The 2021 regular season ended with a once again dominating performance from the Champlain Valley Union girls’ basketball teams, in victories over Spaulding, in Barre on Thursday evening the 11th of March.
Being the last home game for the senior Crimson Tide players, pre-game rituals included the home team graciously giving flowers to the five seniors on the Redhawk squad. Another 2021 "start the game" formality occurred when CVU won the opening tip and Gilwee Gilwee calmly swished a long-range jumper to help get her team off on the right track. This was soon followed by; a one-handed lay-up by Maddie Reagan, after four CVU offensive rebounds Maddie connected on one from downtown, Shelby Companion connected for a hoop off a feed from Maddie, who then found success on another one of her own, and after only three and a half minutes of action, it was 11- 1. Addi Hunter then swept the ball from an opponent and fed Gilwee for an easy lay-up the number of first period CVU scorers was increased by one when Chloe Snipes hit one from mid-range, which sent the visiting squad to a 17 -5 advantage after the opening period.
Another common occurrence for this year’s CVU's squad is to play a mediocre second frame on the defensive end of the court. For a few times now the Redhawks seem to allow their opponents back into the game in this section of play. Thankfully Shelby scored a hoop off an offensive rebound, Josie Pecor drained a 3 pointer, Chloe hit one from underneath, and Shelby sank a short-range jumper in the first four minutes to lead a balanced scoring attack. Later, after another beautiful pass from Gilwee, resulted in a Chloe's field goal, she drove to the hoop as the clock was ticking down, got fouled and converted on both of her attempts, to give the Redhawks only a 31 - 20 margin at the half time intermission. This was benefited by 7 steals and 5 offensive rebounds by the CVU side and the controversies of the 12 -3 variance in team fouls called.in the first 16 minutes of play, by the "Fight for Cancel" wearing uniformed officials.
After play resumed, Maddy Mfochive banks one from downtown on CVU's first procession, then playing like a senior, Gilwee took over control of the action. Her thread the needle pass to Maddie resulted in an easy two, she sank one from beyond the arc the next time down the court, assisted on Shelby's basket, and after Jade Leavit enters the contest and quickly knocks down one that adds 3 to the scoreboard, Gilwee connects on two hoops of her own, which leads to the CVU team outscoring Spaulding 16 - 4 in the third frame to increase their lead to 47 -24.
This time Gilwee starts the FINAL quarter with her patented 3-pointer to get the Redhawks offense off and running. As the player rotation changes the points keep arriving. Maddy snatches a teammate's miss and puts it back up for 2, and the next trip down the floor she finds Shelby open for 2 more. Josie sinks both halves of her free throws after getting bumped to the hardwood, and Samara Ashooh scores 3 points as soon as she takes the floor to participate, to make the scoreboard read 59 -28 with just over three minutes to play, her field goal coming after receiving a feed from newcomer Phoebe Dennison. Addi then connects on both of her free throws, and then Phoebe sinks her first basket of the evening, after fighting to maintain a rebound. An excellent pass from Jade leads to another hoop for Addi, who quickly returns the favor and distributes to Samara who makes the nylon swish for the final time in the 66 - 29 win for the Redhawks.
CVU did a fabulous job of controlling the ball, only committing a season low 10 turnovers all night, and dishing out 19 assists (team high 5 for Gilwee). Shelby was 5 for 7 from the field for 10 points and Maddie sank 4 of 6 for her 10. Gilwee lead all scorers with 15, and Chloe played a key role pulling down a team best 8 rebounds.
Redhawks coach Ute Otley, "wasn't happy with the defensive performance" by her squad in the first half, and "challenged them to step up". and that they did. They held the Crimson Tide to only 9 points in the final two stanzas at the Barre facility.
The JV victory was never in doubt with the visitors jumping out to a 22 - 0 score after the first eight minutes of play, with Nina Zimakas and Elise Ayers scoring 6 each to lead the CVU charge. This margin ballooned to 33 - 4 by the time they stopped at the halfway point of the contest, and 50 - 8 after three frames. This CVU team saved their best performance of the year for this finale. This squad many feel could complete against some varsity teams and maybe even get a few "W's". The 64 points tonight was the most put on the scoreboard all season by this young Redhawks unit. All 12 players added their names on the scoring list, 9 in the first half alone. Elise led the way with 11 points and Nina also hit double figures with 10. The rest of this 2021 team and the number of point they scored in this game are Madeline Bunting (9), Charlotte Sisson (5), Grace Thompson (2), Sloane Roy (1), Nevaeh Parrish (4), Kate Boget (4), Merrill Jacobs (4), Madeline Bunting (4), and Harper Danforth (4). CONGRATS to all for a super undefeated season!!
Coach Katie Kuntz said after the win about the season: "that the #1 thing is that it was great to just being able to play". She mentioned that the team.
" bonded as a close family in a short period of time", and "that all three levels (varsity, JV and JVB) in the program thrived". The "We are Family" theme was very noticeable when JV player Nevaeh Parrish, who had transferred to CVU just before the basketball season started, scored, and not only just her teammates, but also the whole varsity team, erupted in cheer, as if to say, you are not only part of this team, but you were born into it.
South Burlington's revenge win
In a rematch of Metro leaders, the South Burlington boys did what they couldn't do only 11 days earlier and took home a hard fought 47 - 36 victory over Champlain Valley Union. Using a 14 - 4 margin in the 4th quarter, the Wolves outlasted their opponents on 3/9 at the Dave Bremner Gym, in Hinesburg.
Baskets by five different CVU teammates (Alex Provost, Ethan Czarny, Deng Dau, Zach Doane, and Devin Rodgers) in the opening 4 and a half minutes, enabled the Redhawks to take a 10 - 2 lead, and force SB to call a timeout to slow down this impressive offensive display.by the home team. CVU's 2 - 3 zone formation clogged the middle and also allowed the defenders to disturb the Wolves dangerous outside shooters. This combination, aided by a downtown bank shot by Alex and Logan Vaughan's hoop from underneath, pushed the score to 15 - 6 after the first 8 minutes of action.
The visitors went on an 8 - 0 run in the first three minutes to start off the second stanza, to pull SB to within one (15- 14), and coach Mike Osborne decided to call a timeout to stall this rush by the Wolves. Zach responded by swishing a running six-footer to maintain the Redhawks advantage, 17 - 14. SB's 1 -2 - 2 zone defense caused problems for the CVU offense and held them to just two 2nd quarter points. Meanwhile, SB knocked down the next three hoops, which gave then a 21- 17 edge going into halftime.
The break failed to disturb the Wolves rally, as they connected on two from beyond the arc, to give the visiting side a double-digit lead, 27 - 17, to start frame number three. Zach's ten-footer and Ethan's hoop helped to impede the SB's surge. A successful drive to the basket by Alex and Devin's free throw, cut the deficit in half. Logan succeeded on 1 of 2 from the charity stripe, and after he was shoved to the floor, Devin got up and made both of his attempts, to make it a one procession basketball game. 29 - 27. After a Wolves hoop, Devin connected on another 3 pointer to cut the margin to one but committed his fourth foul a short time later. A buzzer beater by Logan made it a one-point game after three periods.
Dau started the final frame, pulled down an offensive rebound and when Zach connected for 3, it gave his team its first lead of the evening, 35 -33. Hard work under both baskets enabled Dau to haul down 3 more rebounds in a two-minute span. Unfortunately, SB made their shots when it counted and CVU failed to connect on another field goal attempt in the last 7 minutes of play. The Wolves won the 4th quarter 14- 4, to give themselves a 47 -36 victory over the disappointed Redhawks players. Zach led the way with 10 points, playing with foul trouble the whole evening, Devin contributed 8, and Alex chipped in with 7. This leaves the CVU side 5 - 3 on the season, with the "senior night" regular season finale on Friday night the 12th of March.
Both teams came ready to play in the JV contest, with the first period ending in a 14 all draw. The Redhawks offense continued their hot streak in the second frame scoring a season high 22 points in the eight minutes of action, while their defensive intensity improved, only allowing the SB side to score 7. The scoreboard at the half time intermission read HOME 36 AWAY 21 with 8 players contributing to the point totals for the CVU squad.
The Wolves went to the 3 ball in the third frame of play, connecting on 5 from long range, but CVU answered with hoops by Russell Willoughby, Colby Morehouse, and Maz Destito, and free throws from Ollie Cheer, Eli, and Colby to go into the final stanza holding a 48 -- 38 advantage.
CVU went to their "circle" offensive formation, but committed two turnovers, as SB hit a 3 pointer to pull the Wolves within six. Eli sunk one of his own, to push the margin back up to 51 - 42, with 6 minutes to play. A Max from Eli basket, and Chase Whitman converting on both ends of his one and ones, swelled the score to 55 - 42 with under four minutes to go. Eli's basket, a pretty reverse lay-up by Russell, and free throws by each of them, kept the lead intact, and when Eli found the bottom of the nylon on both ends of his double bonus, it left the Redhawks with a 64 - 54 victory and a 7 - 1 season record.
