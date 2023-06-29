Champlain Valley Union High School’s Chloe Pecor was named the Gatorade Vermont Girls Soccer Player of the Year on June 20.
Pecor helped CVU capture the Division I state championship in the fall, scoring 27 goals and dishing out seven assists for the 15-0-1 Redhawks. The junior is the fourth player from the CVU program to be named the Gatorade Player of the Year.
“Chloe’s impact is more than just her soccer skills and ability,” said Kevin Barber, head coach of Essex High School, in a press release. “She has a great work ethic, mental strength and a never-quit attitude that drives her and her teammates.”
Pecor was also named the Burlington Free-Press Player of the Year and was a United Soccer Coaches All-American selection.
Girls’ lacrosse
The Champlain Valley girls’ lacrosse team was well represented on the Vermont Lacrosse Coaches Association all-state team.
Maddie Bunting was named to the first team on defense for CVU, while Stella Dooley, Tess Everett, Emerson Rice and Amelie Scharf all made the first team from the midfield in DI.
Bunting was also named a U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American.
Kate Boehmcke (defense) and Dicey Manning (attack) were both named to the second team, and Maddy McDade (defense) and Grace McNalley (attack) both earned an honorable mention.
The CVU players were not the only representatives as head coach Tucker Pierson was named coach of the year.
Softball
Four Champlain Valley softball players earned honors from the Vermont softball coaches when the all-league teams were announced.
Shelby Companion was named to the second team in the outfield. Juillete Chant earned an honorable mention as a pitcher and Kate Boget (catcher) and Baylee Yandow (first base) received honorable mentions.
