Girls’ Nordic skiing
Emma Crum paced the Champlain Valley girls Nordic ski team to a third-place finish at the state championships Monday, Feb. 28, at Rikert Nordic Center in Middlebury.
Crum finished fourth in the freestyle race Monday and came in third place in the classic race at Craftsbury Outdoor Center on Thursday, Feb. 24, on the first day of competition.
The relay team came in third place in the classic race Thursday and third place in the freestyle relay on Monday.
Boys’ Nordic skiing
In second place after the first day of competition, the Champlain Valley boys’ Nordic ski team could not catch Mount Anthony in the Division I state championships, coming in second place overall.
Matthew Servin was the top finisher on day 2 for CVU, coming in fourth in the freestyle race. Goeo DeBrosse came in fifth in freestyle on the second day and sixth in the classic race on day one.
The CVU relay team came in second place in both relays, solidifying its spot in second place.
Girls’ hockey
The Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield girls’ hockey team struggled in the final weeks of the regular season, but the team’s strong start helped them earned the No. 5 seed in the DI playoffs.
The CougarHawks will take on No. 4 Rutland in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 2, at 7 p.m.
CVU-MMU has seen Rutland twice in two weeks of the regular season, losing the first time 4-1 but battling to 4-4 tie in the most recent meeting.
The winner of the CougarHawks/Rutland matchup will take on the winner of No. 2 Spaulding versus No. 7 South Burlington.
Boys’ hockey
The Champlain Valley boys’ hockey team will traveled to No. 2 BFA-St. Albans on Town Meeting Day to face off in the DI quarterfinals.
The seventh-seeded Redhawks will look to rebound from two regular season losses to the Bobwhites when the puck drops at 7:30 p.m.
CVU, which lost to BFA 3-0 and 3-1, looks to improve on its 6-12-2 record.
The winner of the quarterfinal matchup will take on the winner of No. 6 Spaulding and No. 3 Essex in the semifinals.
Boys’ basketball
A successful regular season led to a first-round bye for the Champlain Valley boys’ basketball team as the D-1 playoffs get underway.
The Redhawks finished with a 13-3 record and the No. 2 seed and awaits a winner in the DI quarterfinals on March 4.
CVU will take on the winner of No. 7 South Burlington and No. 10 Colchester.
The Redhawks beat South Burlington in both matchups during the regular season — 57-50 and 49-45. They also beat Colchester 52-38 and 51-38 in two games this season.
