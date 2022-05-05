Baseball
Champlain Valley 7, Mount Mansfield 0: Two Champlain Valley pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter and the Redhawks got the win over Mount Mansfield on Monday, May 2.
Braedon Jones (five innings, 12 strikeouts) and Jared Anderson (two innings, four strikeouts) teamed up in the no-hitter.
Robbie Fragola and Oliver Pudvar each had an RBI for the Redhawks, who move to 3-0.
CVU pitched another shutout on Saturday, April 30, beating Rutland 12-0 in six innings.
Ryan Canty got the win on the mound, allowing three hits and striking out nine in five innings. Canty also drove in three runs and went two-for-four at the plate.
Fragola had three RBIs and Lewis Kerest also batted .500 with two RBIs.
Softball
Mount Mansfield 6, Champlain Valley 5: The softball team fell to Mount Mansfield Monday in a tight-knit game.
Sophia Stevens went two-for-four with two runs batted in and Shelby Companion had two RBIs for the Redhawks (0-4).
The Redhawks lost to Rutland 20-17 on Saturday, surrendering a 15-9 lead in the fifth inning. Trinity Nye had a three-run homerun for CVU.
Boys’ tennis
Stowe 4, Champlain Valley 3: A few three-set matches were the difference as Champlain Valley fell to Stowe in boys’ tennis Monday.
Charles Mjaanes and Aiden Greer each got a win in singles for the Redhawks, while John Bingle and Jacob Graham got a win in doubles.
Girls’ tennis
Champlain Valley 6, Essex 1: Six Champlain Valley girls won their matches in straight sets to get a 6-1 win over Essex on Saturday.
Tabitha Bastress, Cassie Bastress, Sage Peterson and Leonie Schwetlick each got a win in singles for the Redhawks. The doubles teams of Stella Makay and Ariel Toohey won in No. 1 doubles, while Millie Boardman and Eliza Willoughby won in No. 2 doubles.
With the win, CVU moves to 1-2.
On Friday, Champlain Valley fell to South Burlington 5-2.
Girls’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 11, South Burlington 8: Champlain Valley jumped out to a quick lead and held off a South Burlington rally to win a matchup Friday, April 29.
Chloe Snipes had four goals to pace the CVU offense, while Dicey Mannin and Stella Dooley each tallied twice.
Tess Everett, Amelie Scharf and Grace McNally each scored a goal for CVU, which moved to 5-1. Clare Stackpole-McGrath stopped five shots in goal.
Boys’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 9, South Burlington 6: Colin Zouck had four goals and two assists to help the boys get a win over South Burlington Friday.
Nolan Shea added a hat trick for the Redhawks while Matias Williams tallied twice. Jake Bowen made six saves in goal.
CVU is undefeated, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.