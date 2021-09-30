Boys’ golf
Bryce Bortnick shot a 73 and earned medalist honors to lead the Champlain Valley boys’ golf to a win at the NVAC Championships on Monday at Williston Golf Club.
Bortnick’s score was the top score for the Redhawks, while Kaiden McClure shot an 86 for the second best score for CVU.
The Redhawks finished with a team score of 337, two strokes ahead of second-place Essex (339). South Burlington came in third with a score of 340.
Field hockey
Mount Abraham 2, Champlain Valley 1: After Champlain Valley scored to tie the game, Mount Abraham responded with the game winner to beat the Redhawks Monday afternoon.
Ava Bartlett had the goal for CVU (3-3), with Paige Comeau adding the assist. Grace Ferguson stopped 11 shots in goal.
Olivia Campbell and Ava Konczal each had a goal and an assist for Mount Abraham.
Boys’ soccer
Champlain Valley 5, BFA-St. Albans 0: After a scoreless first half, Champlain Valley scored five goals in the second frame to earn the win over BFA-St. Albans Saturday.
Thomas Roberts had two goals for CVU, while Zach Spitznagle and Sam Dennison added a goal and an assist. Kyle Clairmont also added a goal.
Andrew Bastress and Riley Gauthier each dished out an assist.
Aiden Jaremczuk stopped one shot to earn the shutout. CVU moves to 3-1-2.
Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley 1, South Burlington 0: Emma Crum converted a penalty shot for the lone goal of the game and Champlain Valley got the win in a rematch of last year’s Division I state championship game.
Crum scored in the 18th minute to give the Redhawks the 1-0 lead. After taking the lead, CVU did not allow a shot on goal to help the lead stand.
With the win, the Redhawks move 4-0-1 this season.
Cross country
Matthew Servin came in third place in the Manchester Invitational on Saturday as the top finisher for the Champlain Valley boys’ cross country team.
Kai Hillier was 53rd and Jameson McEnaney was 54th to help the Redhawks to a ninth-place finish as a team.
Alice Kredell was the top finisher for CVU on the girls’ side, coming in fifth place. Jasmine Nails was 43rd and Segoleine Johnson was 49th.
Football
Champlain Valley 24, Mount Mansfield 6: The Champlain Valley defense gave up only 90 yards and the Redhawks earned their third win of the season by beating Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
Max Destito was 11-for-22 with 138 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns for CVU. Angelos Carroll added a 31-yard rushing TD, while Ollie Pudvar hit a 35-yard field goal.
Jack Sumner caught four passes for 61 yards and ran 10 times for 61 yards.
