Girls’ basketball
Champlain Valley 37, Rice 20: The Champlain Valley girls’ basketball team avenged one of its two losses this season by beating Rice 37-20 on Jan. 31.
Shelby Companion had 12 points to lead all scorers for the Redhawks (10-2). Chloe Snipes added eight and Addi Hunter grabbed 10 rebounds for CVU, which handed Rice its first loss.
It was the third win in a row for the Redhawks, who beat BFA-St. Albans 45-20 on Jan. 29.
Companion scored 21 points to lead CVU, with Snipes adding five points and six rebounds.
Boys’ basketball
Champlain Valley 47, BFA-St. Albans 31: Champlain Valley went on a 20-2 run in the second half to earn a comeback win over BFA-St. Albans Jan. 31.
Alex Provost scored 12 points for the Redhawks, who move to 10-2 with the win.
Kyle Eaton and Logan Vaughn each chipped in 11 points for CVU.
CVU also grabbed a win on Jan. 28, beating Mount Mansfield 41-39.
Provost (10 points) scored on a layup with just under three seconds remaining to put the Redhawks ahead of Mount Mansfield.
Boys’ hockey
Champlain Valley 3, Middlebury 1: The boys snapped a losing streak with a win over Middlebury on Jan. 31.
Harper Anderson tallied twice for the Redhawks, who moved to 4-7-1 with the win.
Nic Menard added a goal and Jack Averill made 19 saves to earn the victory in goal.
The win helped CVU rebound from a 4-0 loss to Essex on Jan. 29.
James Douglas stopped 37 shots in net for the Redhawks in the loss.
Gymnastics
The Champlain Valley gymnastics came in second in a meet with South Burlington on Jan. 29.
Ruby Opton finished in second place in the uneven bars event and tied for second in the floor exercise.
Cadence Haggerty was second in the vault and the beam.
Opton finished second in the all-around competition, with Haggerty right behind in third place.
Girls’ hockey
Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 5, Rice 1: Samara Tucker tallied twice, and the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield girls’ hockey got the win over Rice on Jan. 28.
Karina Bushweller, Tess Everett and Riley Erdman each added a goal and an assist for the Redhawks, who are now 7-4.
Sophie Brien, Clark Clark, Abby Bunting and Hannah Schmid each chipped in with an assist.
Alpine skiing
The Champlain Valley boys’ and girls’ alpine ski teams both came in first place in the Essex Carnival at Smugglers’ Notch on Jan. 27.
Jake Strobeck came in first for the boys, with George Francisco following right behind in second. Kyle Marive was fourth, Ray Hagios fifth, Remy Schulz followed in sixth and Peter Gilliam rounded it out in seventh place.
On the girls’ side, Carlynn Strobeck finished in third place with Ella Lisle coming in fourth. Dicey Manning was sixth and Elizabeth Nostrand crossed the finish line in 10th.
