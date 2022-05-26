Boys’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 12, Woodstock 6: Boys’ lacrosse won its sixth game in a row, beating Woodstock 12-6 Friday.
The Redhawks got four goals and one assist from Turner Elliot. Colin Zouck added a hat trick, while Nolan Shea (two assists), Sam Whitcomb, Max Destito, Peter Gilliam and Matias Williams each chipped in with a goal.
Jake Bowen made seven saves in goal. The team moved to 12-1.
Boys’ tennis
South Burlington 4, Champlain Valley 3: The boys also lost to South Burlington Monday, falling just short.
Ziggy Babbott and Nolan Sandage got straight set wins in singles, while Jacob Graham and Kalle Glader won in doubles.
The Redhawks also lost Friday, falling to Stowe 7-0.
CVU is now 3-8.
Baseball
Champlain Valley 3, Essex 2: Champlain Valley scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to walkoff over Essex Saturday.
Relief pitcher Jared Anderson got the win for the Redhawks. He allowed just two hits in two innings of work. Ryan Canty got a no decision after pitching six innings and allowing two runs on six hits.
Robbie Fragola went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI to help the offense. The Redhawks move to 11-1.
Girls’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 18, Mount Mansfeld 10: Chloe Snipes found the back of the net five times as the girls’ lacrosse team beat Mount Mansfield Saturday, May 21.
Amelia Scharf added three goals and one assist, while Peyton Jones tallied twice and added an assist. Grace McNally and Sydney Mast each had two goals.
Clare Stackpole-McGrath stopped 12 shots in goal.
CVU followed up Saturday’s win with a tough loss on the road Monday, falling to Burr and Burton 15-10.
CVU moved to 10-3.
Softball
Essex 21, Champlain Valley 6: Champlain Valley suffered its second loss in a row, falling to Essex 21-6 in six innings Saturday.
Sophia Stevens took the loss for the Redhawks, which fall to 3-8.
Missisquoi shut out CVU 12-0 Friday in five innings. Juliette Chant took the loss.
Girls’ tennis
South Burlington 4, Champlain Valley 3: Champlain Valley dropped its second matchup in a row, falling to South Burlington Monday, May 23.
Cassie Bastress and Sage Peterson each got wins in singles for the Redhawks (5-6), while Phoebe Henderson and Millie Boardman teamed up for win in doubles.
The Redhawks also fell to Stowe on Friday, May 20, losing 4-3 despite winning both doubles matchups. Addie Maurer and Ariel Toohey got a win in No. 1 doubles and Henderson and Boardman got another win in No. 2 doubles. Sage Peterson got the lone win in singles for CVU.
