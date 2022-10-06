Football
Champlain Valley 31, Hartford 19: Champlain Valley held off Hartford for the win in a tight matchup on Saturday afternoon in high school football.
Alex Provost had two touchdowns, a 26-yard TD catch and a 42-yard TD catch, which helped CVU clinch the win.
Max Destito threw for 122 yards and two touchdowns, while Ollie Cheer added one on a touchdown pass. Jack Sumner caught a 21-yard pass for a score and Billy Bates added a rushing TD.
Aidan Morris kicked a 27-yard field goal with just over three minutes remaining to put the game out of reach for Hartford.
CVU moves to 4-1.
Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley 5, St. Johnsbury 0: Chloe Pecor’s goal outburst helped Champlain Valley to a win Monday, Oct. 3.
Pecor scored four goals for the Redhawks, while Lily O’Brien added the other CVU tally. Zoe Klen, Stella Dooley, Zoe Zoller and Erin Fina each chipped in with an assist.
Emma Alllaire earned the shutout in goal. CVU moves to 6-0-1.
The Redhawks also got a win on Saturday, Oct. 1, beating Burlington 4-1.
Klein had a hat trick in the win, while Pecor added a goal and Allaire stopped eight shots.
Boys’ soccer
Champlain Valley 4, Colchester 2: The boys soccer remained undefeated with a win over Colchester Friday, Sept. 30.
Zach Spitznagle tallied a hat trick for the Redhawks (5-0). Dylan Bokan added a goal, while Lucas Kelley, Nck Menard, Tom Roberts and Eli Marden all had assists.
Evan Statton made one save to earn the win in goal.
Field hockey
South Burlington 2, Champlain Valley 0: The Champlain Valley field hockey team suffered its second loss in row, falling to South Burlington Monday.
Grace Ferguson stopped six shots in goal for the Redhawks, who fall to 4-2.
CVU also lost to Rice on Saturday, losing 1-0 in overtime.
Maddy Shaw scored in the extra period off a penalty corner to give Rice the win.
