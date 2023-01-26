Boys’ hockey
Champlain Valley 2, South Burlington 2: The South Burlington and Champlain Valley boys’ hockey teams battled to a 2-2 tie on Saturday.
CVU also grabbed a win on Wednesday, beating BFA-St. Albans 2-1.
Travis Stroh and Trevin Keefe each had a goal for the Redhawks, while Jason Douglas stopped 26 shots in goal.
Keefe had the game winner in the third period, breaking a 1-1 tie with a score at 3:21 of the frame.
With the win, CVU moves to 5-5-2.
Boys’ basketball
Champlain Valley 52, Burlington 42: A 14-5 run in the second quarter was just enough to separate the Champlain Valley boys’ basketball team in a win over Burlington on Friday, Jan. 18.
Alex Provost led all scorers with 22 points for the Redhawks, while Kyle Eaton added seven points.
With the win, CVU moves to 10-1.
Girls’ hockey
Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 5, South Burlington 1: Five different goal scorers found the back of the net as Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield beat South Burlington in girls’ hockey on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Hannah Schmid, Miles Brien, Tess Everett, Megan Rexford and Riley Erdman each had a goal for the CougarHawks, who move to 10-2-1 with the win.
Sophie Brien, Samara Tucker and Karina Bushweller each added an assist, while Ella Gilbert stopped 14 shots in goal.
The win helped the CougarHawks rebound for a 4-0 loss to BFA-St. Albans on Wednesday, Jan. 18, with Gilbert making 31 saves in a losing effort.
