Through one quarter of Saturday’s semifinal matchup with Essex, the Champlain Valley football team’s goal to get back into Division I state championship game was seriously in jeopardy.
“All year we hadn’t really gotten punched in the face like that,” said CVU senior Alex Provost. “But we’re battlers, we’re fighters.”
Trailing 17-0 after the first frame, the Redhawks found their game in the second quarter and scored the next 35 points to pull away for the 49-24 win over the Hornets.
“We responded exactly how we needed to get it done,” Provost said. “We came up and got those points right back.”
With that win, No. 1 Champlain Valley booked a spot in the DI final for the second straight season where it will face No. 3 Middlebury.
The Redhawks and Tigers face off Saturday, Nov. 12, at Rutland High School.
“We’re going to study that heck out the film,” said CVU coach Rahn Fleming. “But we’re not going to who we are, our DNA. We’re going to figure out what we have that will work against the defense we see.”
CVU beat Middlebury in the first game of the regular season, 56-19. But the Tigers have been a different team in the second half, winning their last six games and holding opposing teams to under 10 points in both playoff matchups.
“We have so much respect for that program, how far they’ve come this season,” Fleming said. “We know for certain we’re playing a different team next week than we played seven or eight weeks ago.”
To book their spot in the title game, CVU needed an offensive explosion to pull themselves back into the semifinal with Essex.
“Obviously we had a slow start in the beginning of the game, but I just had to trust my guys and put them in positions to where they can succeed,” CVU quarterback Ollie Cheer said. “That’s really just our game plan, just our getting our guys going.”
Cheer shifted momentum when he hit Alex Provost with a 64-yard pass that took the Redhawks down to the 6-yard line. Jack Sumner punched it in a couple of plays later to get the team on the board.
Cheer continued to find Provost through the air, setting up a 22-yard touchdown run by Asher Vaughn to get CVU to 17-14 at halftime.
“The secret word is Alex Provost, that was our secret word,” Fleming said. “When you’re in a situation where you need something, you need a spark that’s just not there yet. You go to the kid who’s been your spark all year long.”
The Redhawks took the 21-17 edge early in the second half with a 55-yard touchdown scamper from Cheer and did not look back as they continued to extend their lead.
Sumner caught three more touchdown passes from Cheer, while the junior QB also hit Provost with a 25-yard TD pass to round out the scoring.
“We saw they were manned up with one high safety and we thought we could take advantage of it and we did,” Provost said. “So just kind of seeing what was out there, talking to the coach, getting the right play call and just going out there executing.”
The defense also got into the action with Connor Simons blocking a punt and lineman Lucien Griffin tipping a pass at the line that turned into an interception for Sean Kennedy. Provost, Billy Bates and Dylan Frere all grabbed interceptions as well.
“When push comes to shove, those guys have been practicing all season long,” Fleming said. “We’ve been practicing all season long. Who’s going to win the second half, the team that wants it and that was us today.”
