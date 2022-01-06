Boys’ basketball
St. Johnsbury 45, Champlain Valley 39: Champlain Valley jumped out to a very early lead but quickly succumbed to St. Johnsbury in a loss on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Tucker Thorpe and Patrick Ricca each had 10 points for the Redhawks, who fell to 3-2.
Alex Provost added eight points for CVU, who return to action on Thursday, Jan. 6, at BFA-St. Albans.
Girls’ basketball
Champlain Valley 50, Burr and Burton 17: The Champlain Valley girls’ basketball team wrapped up the 2021 year with an undefeated record after beating Burr and Burton Thursday, Dec. 30.
Shelby Companion — seven steals and five assists — and Chloe Snipes each had 13 points to lead the Redhawks, who move to 5-0.
CVU will look to keep up the winning ways when it returns to action on Friday, Jan. 7, at Rice.
Girls’ hockey
Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfeld 6, South Burlington 2: The Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield girls hockey team jumped out to 4-0 lead in the first period and did not look back in a win over South Burlington Wednesday.
Tess Everett and Sabrina Brochu each had a hat trick for the CougarHawks, who moved to 3-1 with the win.
Riley Erdman dished out two assists, while Mackenzie Rivard and Anna West each added one helper. Clark Clark made 12 stops in goal.
CVU-MMU will return to game action on Saturday, Jan. 8, against Middlebury.
Nordic skiing
The Champlain Valley Nordic ski teams hit the snow on Tuesday in a classic race at Sleepy Hollow. The Redhawks placed three skiers in the top 10 overall and earned a couple of top three finishes in the team event.
On the girls’ side, Emma Crum came in second place for the Redhawks and Corina Hobbs finished in eighth place to pace the racers. Overall, CVU came in second place behind Burlington in the team scores.
On the boys’ side, Matthew Servin was the top finisher, crossing the finish line in fifth place. CVU came in third place in the team scores, behind Mount Mansfield and Burlington.
