Boys’ soccer
Champlain Valley 5, South Burlington 1: Two different players tallied twice, and Champlain Valley downed South Burlington in boys’ soccer on Friday, Sept. 16.
Zach Spitznagle had two goals and two assists to pace the Redhawks, while Lucas Kelley added two goals and one assist.
Sam Dennison scored one for CVU, while Tom Roberts and Chandler Turner each chipped in with an assist. Evan Statton made five saves in goal.
Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley 1, Burr and Burton 1: The girls battled back to a tie with Burr and Burton on Saturday in Hinesburg.
Chloe Pecor scored the tying goal for the Redhawks, who surrendered a goal on a penalty kick in the first half. Emma Allaire stopped four shots to earn the win in net.
CVU moves to 1-0-1.
Football
Champlain Vally 42, South Burlington-Burlington 20: The Champlain Valley offense came alive in the second half and scored 35 unanswered points to beat South Burlington-Burlington on the road Friday night.
Jack Sumner had two rushing touchdowns and a 10-yard catch for a TD to pace the CVU offense. Asher Vaughn added a six-yard TD rush and Aidan Miller had an eight-yard run for a touchdown.
Max Destito threw for 129 yards and a touchdown pass, while Ollie Cheer added another rushing touchdown.
Field hockey
Champlain Valley 1, Rice 0: Champlain Valley beat Rice with a late goal and remained undefeated after their matchup on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Emma Kim scored the lone goal with 13 minutes to go in regulation. Danielle Gamlin had an assist on the game winner.
Grace Ferguson made four saves to earn the shutout in goal, while CVU moved to 3-0.
Boys’ golf
Three Champlain Valley players tied for medalist honors and the Redhawks captured the win at Rocky Ridge on Saturday.
Bryce Bortnick, Jason Douglas and Jake Strobeck each shot a 40 as part of a five-way tie for the top spot. Connor Mulaney and Travis Stroh each had 41 to round out the CVU scorers.
The Redhawks finished with a score of 161 for first place, Rice (170) and Middlebury (196) followed in second and third.
