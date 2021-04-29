Baseball
South Burlington 5, Champlain Valley 4: South Burlington scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh inning to walk off with a win over Champlain Valley on Saturday, April 24.
Oliver Puvar threw for 6 innings for the Redhawks, allowing three earned runs and striking out six. Ryan Eaton paced the CVU (3-1) offense, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Sam Morse added two RBIs.
Sully Beers scored the winning run for the Wolves (3-0) and earned the win in relief.
It was the second game in a row for the Redhawks, who faced off against Essex on Friday and got the 4-2 win.
Braeden Jones got the win on the mound for CVU, with six innings pitched and two runs allowed. Angelos Carroll went 1-for-3 and scored a run, Ryan Canth added an RBI and scored two runs and Jared Anderson went 1-for-2.
Softball
Essex 13, Champlain Valley 2: Essex scored eight times in the third inning to pull away for a win over Champlain Valley on Friday.
Amanda Gagne took the loss in the circle for the Redhawks, who fell to 0-3. Meredith Greene had a single and two RBIs for CVU.
Boys’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 8, Burr and Burton 7: Sean Gilliam scored two goals and had three assists as the Champlain Valley boys lacrosse team got a narrow win over Burr and Burton on Friday.
Shane Gorman added two goals and one assist for the Redhawks, who move to 1-0. Alex Leonard also tallied twice and added one assist.
Jake Bowen stopped 12 shots to earn the win in goal.
Girls’ lacrosse
Champlain Valley 19, Brattleboro 6: Gretta White scored five times and dished out two assists to lead Champlain Valley to a win over Brattleboro on Saturday.
Chloe Snipes added four goals for the Redhawks, who move to 2-1 with the win. Ava Bartlett chipped in with a hat trick, while Ledak had two goals and one assist. Peyton Jones, Petra Kapsalis, Sydney Mast, Dicey Manning and Stella Dooley each tallied once for CVU.
Clare Stackpole-McGrath stopped six shots to earn the win in goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.