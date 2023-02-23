Boys hockey
Colchester 5, Champlain Valley 3: Champlain Valley could not keep up offensively as they fell to Colchester on Saturday.
Travis Stroh and Jack Bryan scored for the Redhawks, who fell to 7-9-3 with the loss. Jason Douglas made 37 saves in goal.
Girls hockey
Burlington-Colchester 1, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 0: Burlington-Colchester tallied the only goal of the game in the second period to squeak out a win over Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield in girls hockey on Saturday.
Grace Ferguson stopped 24 shots on goal for the CougarHawks, who fell to 13-5-1.
Boys basketball
Champlain Valley 61, Burlington 40: The Champlain Valley boys basketball team jumped out to a 30-11 lead at halftime and did not look back in a win over Burlington on Monday.
Tucker Tharpe nearly had a double-double, scoring 18 points and nabbing nine rebounds, to pace the Redhawks, who move to 17-1 with the win.
Kyle Eaton added 17 points and eight rebounds for CVU.
The Redhawks also got a win on Thursday, beating Colchester 47-34. Sam Sweeney led all scorers with 13 points, while Tharpe (12 points) and Logan Vaughn (10 points) also hit double digits.
Gymnastics
The Champlain Valley gymnastics team competed in the Vermont high school state championships on Saturday, coming in third place overall.
Ruby Opton was the top finisher for the Redhawks, earning a third place finish on the beam. Warner Barbic came in sixth in the bars to give CVU another top finisher and Jasmine Dye was eighth on the floor exercise.
Burr and Burton claimed the top spot and the state title, while Essex came in second place.
