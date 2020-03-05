Burr and Burton was hunting for an upset.
They had cut No. 2 Champlain Valley Union High School’s lead to just one in the fourth quarter, and the Redhawks were trying to hold off the tenth-seeded Bulldogs in the Division I quarterfinals on Friday night, Feb. 28.
“I really thought BBA played very well. Coach Rice did a great job having them ready, their strong backcourt played well, and simply shot it very well,” said CVU coach Michael Osborne. “Though we weren’t as effective as we’d like to be defensively, we had a strong offensive night ourselves.”
Luckily for the Redhawks, Tyler Morehouse picked the right game to a career night. The junior guard scored 27 points and CVU earned the 71-67 win to advance to the D-I semifinals.
“We are all very excited to be among the final four teams remaining and to get the opportunity to play at Patrick Gym,” Osborne said. “We truly felt since the summer that we were capable of it.”
Champlain Valley faced. No. 3 St. Johnsbury on Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the semifinals at Patrick Gym, looking to go to the state championship game for the second time in three years.
“St J. is a bear,” Osborne said. “They have experience, a fantastic coach in David McGinn, one of the state’s best lead guards in Logan Wendell, an outstanding big man in Andrew Cowan, a tremendous all-around player in Nick Guckin and a quality supporting cast.”
Ethan Harvery added 19 points for the Redhawks (17-5) and also went 5-for-6 from the free throw line to help seal the win.
Alden Randall also was key from the foul, hitting three of four shots in the fourth quarter.
The Redhawks hope that the return to Patrick Gym is not the end for the program, they have a plan to return to University of Vermont court for Sunday’s state championship game.
“I just have so much respect for this group, the work they have put it and the attitude and approach with which they do it,” Osborne said. “We are so happy to earn a trip back but, again, we are surely not satisfied.”