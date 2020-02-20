The Champlain Valley Union High School gymnastics team are queens of the gym, thanks to an inspiring performance from their senior captain Tali Giubardo.
Champlain Valley won the Vermont gymnastics state championship – their second in three years – with a score of 143.325 to beat Essex’s 139.300.
States were held Feb. 15.
Giubardo won the all-around competition after finishing first in the floor exercise, third in the beam and fourth in the vault and bars. This is all happened after Giubardo missed last season with a broken neck, as first reported by the Burlington Free Press.
The senior finished with an all-around score of 36.425, beating St. Johnsbury’s Lizzy Jones (36.300) and Essex’s Ella Lesny (36.000).
Taylor Hoar came in fourth place in the all-around, Laurynn Bombardier was fifth and Delaney Miller-Bottoms came in sixth to push the Redhawks to the state title.
After winning the championship for 12 years in a row, Essex has now traded the title with CVU in the last three years. The Redhawks won in 2018, the Hornets regained the title last season and this year CVU reclaimed the coveted trophy.
Bombardier was first in the vault and the beam, while Hoar was third in the vault, fifth in the bars, fourth in the beam and sixth on the floor.
Other top performances for CVU included a 1-2-3-4-5 sweep of the beam, with Bombardier (first), Miller-Bottoms (second), Giubardo (thid), Hoar (fourth and Logan Claffy (fifth) helping the Redhawks to dominate the event.
Claffy also finished third on the floor exercise.
The team was bouyed by the performance on Giubardo, who capped off her all-around win with a near-perfect performance on the floor exercise and led her team to the victory.