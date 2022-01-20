An experience that started as a way to try something new for the Champlain Valley Grad Challenge has Shelburne native Megan Nick getting ready for another adventure.
Nick is headed for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
“I was definitely excited, but I think it just put more pressure on and I was just more motivated to have productive training this next month and get ready,” said Nick about the news she had made the team. “So, I’m still pretty stressed about it all but it’s definitely exciting.”
Nick, who met the criteria to automatically qualify for the U.S. aerials team, will officially be named to the Olympic team Jan. 21.
The Champlain Valley Union High School graduate qualified for the team based on her World Cup performances last year. Nick won two events in January 2021.
“I really haven’t taken a moment yet because I didn’t have the start to the season I wanted,” Nick said. “Right now, I’m just so focused on getting ready and having productive training so I can perform the way I want to there.”
Nick picked up aerial skiing as a senior at Champlain Valley when she went to a camp in Lake Placid as part of the senior grad challenge. She was hooked and quickly took to the sport.
Seven years later, she is preparing to represent her country and state in the Olympics.
“I always wanted to go (to the Olympics) and it was a huge goal of mine but I don’t think I really ever believed it,” Nick said. “I just kept taking my training day by day and focusing on the little things. I’m very lucky that it has worked out the way it has.”
Soon after the team’s final World Cup event in Utah, Nick and the rest of the aerial ski team were whisked into quarantine to avoid any COVID-19 issues affecting the team.
It is there that Nick and her teammates are preparing for Beijing.
“Just trying to perfect what we have and tweak little things, but also just work on our consistency,” Nick said. “I think for me that’s the most important part is just being consistent so I can perform the way I train.”
The training isn’t the only thing that COVID-19 has affected for Nick. The U.S. team will head to Los Angeles on Jan. 25 to get tests and then fly to China two days later.
Once there, Nick is not sure what to expect. Even the team’s participation in opening ceremonies is up in the air as both competitors and the hosts reckon with COVID-19 concerns before the games begin on Monday, Feb. 3.
“I was very excited for opening ceremonies but I’m not sure if we’ll be able to participate,” Nick said. “I’m just trying to take it day-by-day at this point and try not to get too excited and look too far ahead because when it comes down to it, I just want to perform as I have in training. That’s what I’m focused on right now.”
While Nick focuses on her skiing, her family in Shelburne is excited to cheer her on when she hits the slopes.
“Behind every athlete is a support system that a lot of people don’t get to see. I am super grateful for my family, my friends, my past coaches, my past teammates, all who have helped me get here,” Nick said. “I want to give them the credit that they deserve because I would not be here without all of them.”
Besides firsts at World Cup aerial events in January 2021 — Yaroslavl, Russia on Jan. 17 and Raubichi, Belarus on Jan. 30 — Nick placed first last year in the Nor-Am Cup at the Utah Olympic Park. She has four career wins in Nor-Ams, and two other World Cup podiums. She placed second at Deer Valley and Almaty in 2020.
