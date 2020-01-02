BOYS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 8, Champlain Valley 0: The Champlain Valley boys hockey team was shutout for the second game in a row in a 8-0 loss to BFA-St. Albans on Saturday.
It was the third loss in a row for the Redhawks, who drop to 2-4 this season.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Champlain Valley 5, Rutland 4 (OT): Champlain Valley’s Nicole Wright capped off her hat trick with the overtime game winner in a 5-4 win over Rutland on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Wright finished with three goals for the CougarHawks, while Riley Erdman and Samara Tucker each added a goal. Alicia Veronneau had two assists and Karina Bushweller had an assist on Wright’s gamewinner.
Grace Ferguson stopped 23 shots for Champlain Valley Union High School, who move to 3-3.
It was a good rebound for the CougarHawks, who fell to Spaulding 4-3 on Friday, Dec. 27.
Sabina Brochu had two goals in the loss and Kiley McClure also tallied for CVU.
NORDIC SKIING
The Champlain Valley boys and girls nordic ski teams both grabbed wins at Sleepy Hollow on Friday, Dec. 27 beating both Essex and Colchester.
The boys team finished with 18 points, while Gavin Schaaf (second), GusLunde (third) and Skyler Heininger (fifth) all earning top five spots.
The girls team earned nine points with Emma Strack tying for first place with teammate Finnegan Mittlestadt, Esther Cuneo coming in third, Emma Crum taking fourth and Isabelle Mittlestadt wrapping up a top-five sweep for CVU.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 58, Mount Mansfield 37: A 23-7 third quarter run keyed the Champlain Valley boys basketball team’s win over Mount Mansfield on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Tyler Morehouse had 22 points - 10 points in third frame - to lead the Redhawks, who move to 4-0.
Ethan Harvey added 13 points and Jacob Boliba chipped in with nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Champlain Valley 80, Burr and Burton 33: The Champlain Valley girls basketball team continued their early season lopsided victories with a 80-33 win over Burr and Burton on Saturday, Dec. 28.
Catherine Gilween paced the Redhawks (3-0) with 16 points, while Anna Pelkey added 13 points and five rebounds.
Mekkena Boyd and Bray Hunter each scored 12 points to help CVU earn the win.