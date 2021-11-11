The Champlain Valley girls’ soccer team had been held scoreless only once this season. It picked a bad day for the second scoreless game of the year.
In Saturday’s Division I state championships, the Redhawks were held scoreless through 110 minutes — regulation and overtime — and then lost in penalty kicks to South Burlington.
“They have to determine a winner and so they can’t let us play all night,” said CVU coach Stan Williams. “That doesn’t diminish one thing from the season they’ve had. What a tremendous year for the group.”
No. 1 CVU took on South Burlington Nov. 6, the sixth seed, in a rematch of last year’s D-I title game, which the Wolves won. But the Redhawks couldn’t change the result this year.
After a scoreless regulation and overtime, the two teams headed to a penalty shootout to determine the winner.
CVU took an early lead in the shootout after South Burlington missed on their first two chances and Emma Crum scored on the second shot.
Goalie Mercedes Rozzi stopped the next three CVU shots and two Wolves’ kickers converted their chances to give South Burlington the state title for the second straight year.
“This group has been phenomenal,” Williams said. “It’s just such a great group of kids and they are close and tight knit. We told our three seniors that they gave us one heck of a sendoff this year and then the 19 returners, we were like ‘we’ll be back.’”
With the loss, Champlain Valley finishes with a 14-2-2 record.
Girls’ volleyball
Champlain Valley and Essex are familiar faces in the Division 1 girls’ volleyball state championship match. The two teams have appeared in all four state finals in the state’s short volleyball history.
Starting in 2016, the two teams have met four times in the final and each program has two titles.
Saturday’s championship match at South Burlington High School would prove to be the tiebreaker.
Unfortunately for the Redhawks, top-seed Essex broke the tie with the 3-1 win and the state title.
The Hornets opened the title match with a 25-14 win in the first set to set an early tone. CVU could not find a rhythm in the set to challenge Essex.
In the second set, CVU found their game and went back and forth with the Hornets. The Redhawks were able to put together a run of points to finish out the set and tie up the match at one apiece.
Essex took control back in the third set and did not relinquish it as they won the third set, 25-17, and then clinched the win with a 25-17 in the fourth set.
CVU lost only twice this season, both times 3-1 to Essex. After falling to the Hornets in the final game of the regular season they could not change up the result in the final.
The Redhawks finish the season with a 16-2 record.
Boys’ volleyball
The Champlain Valley boys’ volleyball team has spent the first four Division-1 state championships dominating the competition.
On Saturday, Burlington High School flipped the script.
The Seahorses beat the Redhawks in straight sets to capture the state title, the first D-1 trophy that has gone to a team other than CVU.
Burlington jumped out to a quick lead with a 25-18 win in the first set, solidifying its lead with a win in the second, 25-23. The two teams traded points in the second, with neither team gaining a real advantage. The Seahorses were able to string together points toward the back end of the set to hold off CVU and capture the second set.
Burlington won the third set 25-15 to complete the title win and set off the celebration.
Champlain Valley had won all four D-1 titles (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019) heading into Saturday’s match and had not lost during the regular season.
The Redhawks finished the season with a 17-1 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.