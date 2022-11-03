The top runners to cross the finish line at the Division I cross country state championships on Saturday made everything look red.
Champlain Valley placed five runners in the top 10 in the girls’ race to capture the state title, returning the Redhawks to the top spot in the state.
Alice Kredell led the way for CVU, winning the individual state title and finishing nearly two seconds ahead of the runner up.
Estella Laird came in next, finishing in fourth. Audrey Neilson was seventh, Amelie Scharf came in eighth place and Lydia Donahue was tenth for the Redhawks.
CVU saw its 12-year state title run ended last season when Burlington won the girls crown but after just one year, the Redhawks returned to the top of the heap.
Matthew Servin led the way for Champlain Valley boys, coming in first place to win the individual state crown. Jack Crum was fifth for CVU and Dan Knight came in eighth.
Owen Deale was 11th and Charles Garavelli came in 23rd to round out the top five finishers for the CVU.
The Redhawk boys team came in second overall, just behind state champs St. Johnsbury.
