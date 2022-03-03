After COVID-19 derailed the last two postseasons for Champlain Valley girls’ basketball, the team was hoping for a return to the Division 1 state championship game.
It took some heroics from their opponent to deny them the chance.
Mount Mansfield’s Jada Diamond hit two key three-pointers — the first sent the game to overtime and the second led MMU to the 28-25 win Feb. 28 night in the Division 1 semifinals at University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym.
It is the first appearance in the DI title game for Mount Mansfield.
Champlain Valley struggled with the Cougar defense all game, missing shots from the floor and turning the ball over. The girls looked as if they might overcome those mistakes when they took their first lead of the game with under four minutes to play.
The two teams traded turnovers in the final minutes of regulation and CVU held a 22-19 lead with just 17 seconds to play.
Enter Diamond. The MMU guard hit a three-pointer from the wing to tie the game and send it to overtime.
In the extra frame, both teams traded baskets and were tied 25-25 as time ticked down.
Enter Diamond, again. She hit a three-pointer with under five seconds to play to give MMU the 28-25 win.
The Cougars now face No. 1 Rice in the final game, which will be played on Saturday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m. at UVM.
Champlain Valley wrapped up the season with a 16-4 record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.