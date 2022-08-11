The Champlain Valley Union High School girls’ basketball team is hosting its second annual golf scramble to raise money to support the program.
The tournament will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Cedar Knoll Country Club, Route 116, Hinesburg. The event will begin at 9 a.m. with registration and a light breakfast with players teeing off at 10 a.m.
Snacks, lunch, prizes and appetizers, along with a cash bar, are included in the $90 per player or $360 per foursome price for those who register before Sept. 1. Prices rise to $100 per person and $400 per foursome after that date.
Champlain Valley Union High School has one of the preeminent girls’ basketball programs in the state, winning six state championships in the past 10 years with a record of 226-15 over the past decade. The program serves 30 plus girls each year, teaching them the importance of teamwork, discipline, maximum effort and sportsmanship producing confident, determined young women ready for the challenges of college and career.
Sponsorships are available at several levels so we can find one that is right for everyone.
The fundraising provides money for players to attend team camp and tournaments in the summer and offers scholarships to children attending the camp each summer. It also allows the program to provide practice gear and warm-ups to all members of the program, to celebrate the seniors and to reward excellence at the end of the season.
