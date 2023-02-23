The Champlain Valley girls basketball team wrapped up the regular season with an undefeated Vermont schedule and the top seed in the Division I playoffs.
The Redhawks will head straight to a quarterfinal matchup after earning the No. 1 seed, awaiting the winner of No. 9 Colchester vs. No. 8 Rice. The winner will face CVU on Friday at 7 p.m.
CVU wrapped up the regular season with a 48-32 win over Rice on Saturday, securing the top seed for the 10th time since 2012.
Shelby Companion led all scorers with 15 points for CVU, while Addi Hunter nine points and eight rebounds. Samara Ashooh chipped in with seven points and seven rebounds.
The Redhawks took on Rice twice in the regular season, winning both matchups, and did not face Colchester.
