Field hockey
Champlain Valley 4, Burlington 1: The Champlain Valley field hockey team remained undefeated with a win over Burlington on Saturday.
Burlington took an early lead, but the Redhawks responded with goals from four different players to get the win.
Claire Marcoe, Cordelia Thomas, Miranda Oppenheimer and Carly Strobeck each scored for CVU (4-0), while Grace Ferguson stopped three shots to get the win in goal.
Football
Champlain Valley 50, St. Johnsbury 28: Champlain Valley broke out to a 33-0 lead and then held off St. Johnsbury for a win on Friday night, Sept. 23.
Jack Sumner had a rushing touchdown and TD catch for the Redhawks (4-1). Max Destito had a 2-yard touchdown run and threw a 17-yard touchdown pass. Asher Vaughn added two rushing touchdowns, while Jacob Armstrong and Brian Rutherford each caught a pass for a score.
Ollie Cheer threw two touchdown passes to round out the scoring for CVU.
Boys’ soccer
Champlain Valley 7, BFA-St. Albans 0: Zach Spitznagle tallied a hat trick and Champlain ran away with a win over BFA-St. Albans on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Spitznagle had three goals and one assist, while Sam Dennison (one assist), Lucas Kelly (one assist) and Nicolas Menard each added a goal.
Kyle Clairmont, Jacob Lepple and Miles Glover each had assists for the Redhawks.
Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley 2, South Burlington 1 (OT): Champlain Valley scored late in regulation and then won it in overtime to get a measure of revenge in a rematch of last year’s Division I title game on Friday.
Pecor scored on a penalty kick with seconds remaining in the second half to tie the game and send it to overtime. Zoe Klein then converted off a free kick to give CVU the win. Stella Dooley had the assist on Klein’s game winner.
Emma Allaire made two saves and the Redhawks move to 3-0-1.
Girls’ volleyball
Champlain Valley 3, South Burlington 0: CVU grabbed a win on Wednesday, beating South Burlington in straight sets.
The Redhawks won the first set 25-16, the second 25-14 and the third 25-20.
With the win, the girls move to 6-0.
Boys’ golf
The boys won their match in West Bolton Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Connor Malaney paced the Redhawks and earned medalist honors with a score of 36. Camden Ayer and Jake Strobeck both had a 39, Zach Vincent added a 40 and Emerson Ayer rounded out the golfers with a 41.
CVU came first in the team competition with a score of 154, Mount Mansfield (165) was second and Colchester (186) came in third.
