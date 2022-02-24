Alpine skiing
The Champlain Valley boys’ and girls’ alpine ski teams got themselves ready for the upcoming Vermont state championships with wins at the NVAC Northern Districts at Middlebury Snow Bowl Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 21-22
CVU will look to capture two state titles Monday, Feb. 28, and Tuesday, March 1, at the state championships at Burke Mountain.
The Redhawks girls finished first behind Ella Lisle’s first-place performance in the slalom and fifth in giant slalom.
Kate Kogut was 10th in the slalom and Carlynn Strobeck came in eighth in the giant slalom.
On the boys’ side, Ari Diamond was second in the slalom and third in the giant slalom to pace the Redhawks in their first-place team performance.
Remy Schulz was sixth, Ray Hagois came in seventh and George Francisco was eighth in the slalom for CVU.
In the giant slalom, Jake Strobeck came in fifth, Francisco was eighth and Kyle Martin rounded it out in tenth for the Redhawks.
Boys’ basketball
Champlain Valley 50, Burlington 40: After trailing in the first quarter, the boys clamped down on defense and defeated Burlington 50-40 on Feb. 21
Alex Provost had 13 points to pace the Redhawks (14-3), while Patrick Ricca added 10. Ethan Murphy chipped in nine for CVU.
It was a rebound for CVU, which lost to Rice 65-50 on Saturday, Feb. 19.
Ethan Murphy and Kyle Eaton each had nine points for the Redhawks in the loss.
Girls’ hockey
Rutland 4, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 4: The Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield combined team battled to a 4-4 tie with Rutland Jan. 21.
Tess Everett led the CougarHawks with two goals and an assist, while Karina Bushweller tallied twice. Grace Ferguson stopped 33 shots in goal.
With the tie, the CougarHawks move to a 9-9-1 record.
On Saturday, CVU-MMU lost to BFA-St. Albans 3-1. Karina Bushweller had the lone goal for the CougarHawks, and Ferguson made 37 saves.
Boys’ hockey
Champlain Valley 0, Colchester 0: Champlain Valley and Colchester skated to a scoreless tie on Feb. 19 in high school boys’ hockey.
Jason Douglas made 39 saves.
Girls’ basketball
Champlain Valley 47, Essex 25: The Champlain Valley girls’ basketball team wrapped up the regular season with a win over Essex on Saturday.
Sheby Companion led all scorers with 17 points for CVU, which wraps up the season with a 15-3 record.
The win was a measure of revenge for CVU, which lost to Essex as one of its three losses during the regular season.
