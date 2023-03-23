Champlain Valley was hunting for its first ever program title, taking on the three-time defending champs, trailing by eight points, and running low on time.
The Redhawks needed a spark, and they needed one fast.
Enter Ollie Cheer.
The junior came into the game with just under four minutes to play in the third quarter and the Redhawks trailed Rice 31-22. When he left the game with three minutes to go in regulation, Champlain Valley had a 37-34 lead.
It was a lead CVU would not relinquish as they beat Rice 42-38 to capture the Division I boys’ basketball title — the program’s first ever — on March 11 at University of Vermont’s Patrick Gym.
“It’s obviously really an exciting accomplishment and one we are very proud of,” coach Mike Osborne said. “These guys and this team will be the bar for others to reach and match.”
Cheer’s four points were key for the Redhawks’ win, but it was his defense and hustle that helped galvanize the team, Osborne said.
“Ollie was a spark off our bench all year long,” the coach said. “He brought an increased level of aggressiveness and physicality and purpose we really needed in the third period.”
While Cheer provided a second half spark, Tucker Tharpe was a key presence on defense and Kyle Eaton and Alex Provost provided the team’s offensive effort.
Tharpe’s presence held Rice star Drew Bessette to only five points, which helped CVU stay in the hunt against the three-time defending champs until the Redhawks could begin their second half push.
“Tucker simply worked his tail off all night to make sure Bessette did not get space for his lethal 3-point shot,” Osborne said. “His teammates supported him well as communicators through screens and with their support.”
That defensive effort was key as Rice jumped out to a quick lead and then entered halftime 24-19. The Green Knights then extended their lead to 31-22 but there was no panic on the very experienced CVU bench, which had plenty of comebacks during the regular season.
“This is the most experienced team I’ve had at CVU with five guys having three varsity seasons under their belt,” Osborne said. “The belief this group had in themselves was apparent on a number of occasions and they really showed no panic and only poise when we fell behind.”
While the defense kept the game within reach, Eaton scored 19 points to lead the Redhawks on the offensive side of the ball. Provost added nine points as the team outscored Rice 12-7 and 11-7 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to get the win.
In addition, CVU’s clutch free throws were key, with the team going 16 for 19 in the game and 7 for 9 in the fourth quarter.
CVU’s first program title comes in its 100th year of competition and after a steady climb up the ranks of DI basketball in the last five years.
“The basic example of identifying goals, working your tails off to achieve them, and executing the plan to accomplish them and the fact it can be done is the lasting legacy of the group and will undoubtedly inspire our younger guys that they can too,” Osborne said.
