The Champlain Valley Union High School boys basketball is ready to make a push for Patrick Gym.
The Redhawks (16-4) earned the No. 2 seed in the Division I boys basketball state tournament, setting them up for a run for a coveted state title.
“We are excited to the postseason and feel confident we, at our best, are capable of beating any opponent we might face,” said CVU coach Mike Osborne. “We know all the work is really all to prepare for this time of year.”
CVU earned a bye in the first round of the playoffs and will in the D-I quarterfinals at home on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.
“Every team resets, is back to 0-0, and knows they are 32 good minutes away from advancing,” Osborne said. “We are excited to find out who our opponent will be on Friday in the quarterfinals.”
The Redhawks will face the winner of No. 10 Burr and Burton (8-12) vs. No. 7 BFA-St. Albans (13-7).
“Either opponent will be a handful,” Osborne said. “We obviously had the opportunity to play and beat BBA a couple times this season but they are talented, tough, and well-coached. BFA has won nine straight. Enough said.
“Both teams will force us to play our very best to advance.”
CVU did not face BFA-St. Albans in the regular season but went 2-0 over Burr and Burton, winning the first matchup 64-35 and the second 69-40.
If the Redhawks beat their quarterfinal opponent on Friday, they will advance to the semifinals at Patrick Gym for the second time in three years.
“Making a run to Patrick, and then some, was certainly a part of our stated goals at the beginning of season,” Osborne said. “The guys have been incredibly focused and hungry all season building to this time.”
Looking forward, the Redhawks face a likely semifinal opponent in No. 3 St. Johnsbury (15-5), who they split the season series with, and stare at No. 1 Rice (18-2) and No. 3 South Burlington (14-6) on the other side of the bracket as a potential finals matchup.
“We know how competitive it is and how well we’d have to and will have to play to accomplish it,” Osborne said. “The guys, particularly with nine seniors, are extremely excited for the opportunity they have earned playing from the 2 seed.”