When you play in 17 Division I state championship games, you learn a few lessons.
When you win 11 of those games — and the title that comes with it — you pick up a few more.
If you’re on a team that wins eight DI state titles in a row, you might know how to win another.
The Champlain Valley boys’ lacrosse program added to its cache of trophies Saturday, beating Burr and Burton 13-11 in the championship game to win its ninth straight title and 12th overall.
“It’s just crazy,” senior Turner Elliott said. “It’s hard to believe in some ways. We’ve just been able to go for so long, but it’s just been a blast every year.”
Matias Williams scored three times for the Redhawks, while Elliot added two goals and two assists. Nolan Shea, Peter Gilliam and Owen Pierce each tallied twice on the team’s road to the title.
“We had a tremendous offensive game plan and a good face off game plan so when we were in pressure situations that helped us to shine through,” coach Tom Garvey said. “I was not surprised to see new guys step up and fill in those roles and take advantage of those opportunities today.”
The Redhawks offense took advantage of a few lucky bounces early, getting on the board with two quick strikes from Colin Zouck and Elliott and then scored two more at the end of the first quarter for a 4-2 lead.
CVU never trailed in the game.
“Lacrosse is a game of runs and a game of momentum,’ Garvey said. “A lot of credit to Burr and Burton, they’re a very, very good team, a very well coached team and formidable opponent so we feel very fortunate to have one today.”
Leading 11-7 to start the fourth, CVU faced a comeback from the Bulldogs, who narrowed the score to 13-11 with just over four minutes remaining in the game.
Goalie Jake Bowen had eight saves for the Redhawks.
“Jake, he’s a captain and a leader for us. He’s been a rock in there all year,” Garvey said. “He just made some tremendous saves at big points in the game. We allowed them to get back within two and he stepped up and made really good saves.”
After the Bulldogs hit the post with three minutes remaining CVU took control of the ball and moved it around the field to kill the clock, counting down the seconds until they could celebrate the title.
“We had to fight this one to the end,” Bowen said. “Once we got the ball, running it up with like 10, 20 seconds left, that’s when I kind of knew. But up until that point, I was having a heart attack. I was focused the entire way, but oh my god, it was stressful.”
The Redhawks finished with a 18-1 record this season and continued the program’s winning legacy.
“CVU has such a strong history in sports and athletics and especially lacrosse,” Garvey said. “These boys work hard all year round and this is the culmination of a lot of hard work and sacrifice that happened throughout the year. What you saw here today was product of that.
“I couldn’t be prouder as a coach.”
