Boys’ hockey
Champlain Valley 4, Stowe 0: The Champlain Valley boys’ hockey team scored three goals in the third period to pull away for a win over Stowe on Monday, Feb. 14.
Angelos Carroll and Devon Fay each had a goal and an assist for the Redhawks, who move to 6-10-1.
Harper Anderson and Alex Zuchowski each added a goal, while Owen Pierce dished out two assists. Jack Averill stopped 21 shots in goal to earn the shutout.
It was a rebound win for CVU, who fell to Rice 2-1 in overtime on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Fay had the goal for the Redhawks, while Jason Douglas stopped 24 shots in a losing effort.
Girls’ basketball
Shenendehowa (N.Y.) 51, Champlain Valley 36: The girls lost their third game of the season to Shenendehowa, N.Y. on Saturday.
Chloe Snipes had eight points for the Redhawks, while Addi Hunter added six points and eight rebounds.
With the loss, CVU falls to 12-3.
The Redhawks beat St. Johnsbury on Thursday, Feb. 10, beating the Hilltoppers 40-24.
Shelby Companion led CVU with 17 points, which saw the Redhawks go on an 11-0 run in the third quarter.
Boys’ basketball
Champlain Valley 59, Essex 39: The Champlain Valley boys remained on a roll, winning their 10th game in the last 11 with a victory over Essex on Friday, Feb. 11.
Kyle Eaton led the Redhawks with 15 points, while Sam Sweeney added 13.
With the win, CVU moved to 13-3.
Girls’ hockey
Rutland 4, Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 1: The Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield girls’ hockey team fell to Rutland on Saturday.
Sasha Miller had the lone goal for the CougarHawks, who are now 9-7.
