Football
After capturing the program’s first Division I state title, the Champlain Valley football team brought home some extra hardware.
Multiple Redhawks earned spots on the coaches’ all-league teams after a standout season.
On offense, Ollie Cheer and Max Destito were both named to the first team as quarterbacks, while Asher Vaugh (running back), Alex Provost (wide receiver), Jack Sumner (wide receiver), Sean Kennedy (offensive line) and Trey Terricciano (offensive line) all earned first-team honors.
Jacob Armstrong and Billy Bates were both named to the second team as wide receivers and Lucien Griffin, Connor Simons and Charlie Taylor were named to the second team from the offensive line.
Aidan Miller (wide receiver), Calvin Steele (wide receiver) and James St. Cyr (line) all got honorable mentions.
On defense, the CVU defensive line was well represented with Griffin, Terricciano, Kennedy and Simons all earning first team honors. Devon Gamelin and Taylor were both named to the first team as linebackers, while Cheer and Provost were named as backs.
Cheer was also named to the first team as a returner and Aidan Morris was named as the kicker.
On the second team, Ryan Boehmcke, Jacob Bose and Daniel Tuigere are linebackers. Bates (back), Dylan Frere (back), Chase Leonard (back) and Brian Rutherford (punter) were also named to the second team.
Kenyon Thompson (line), Destito (linebacker), Calvin Steele (linebacker) and Joe Merola (back) were all honorable mentions on defense.
Boys’ soccer
It was a good year for three Champlain Valley boys’ soccer players as they earned multiple year-end rewards.
Seniors Eli Marden, Diego Robinson and Zach Spitznagle all earned spots on the VSCA All-State DI team and were named to the first team in the Metro Division.
Kyle Clairmont and Dylan Bokan each earned a spot on the second team in the Metro Division, while Sam Dennison, Meil Kanarick and Lucas Kelley all got honorable mentions.
Girls’ soccer
Champlain Valley’s Chloe Pecor was named the Metro Division Offensive Player of the Year and also earned a spot on the VSCA All-State DI team.
Ava Barron, Stella Dooley and Anna Morton all joined Pecor on the DI all-state team.
Barron, Dooley, Morton, Pecor and Zoe Klein were all named to the Metro Division first team, while Emma Allaire, Lauren Knudsen, Norah Munn and Zoe Zuller all earned spots on the second team.
Field hockey
The CVU field hockey team also wrapped up the 2022 season with some awards for their players and coach.
Coach Tucker Pierson was named Metro Division co-coach of the year after leading the Redhawks to the DI state title.
Tess Everett, Danielle Gamelin and Miranda Oppenheimer were all named to the Metro Division first team from CVU, while Emma Kim and Cordelia Thomas made the second team.
Grace Ferguson, Claire Marcoe and Carly Strobek all earned honorable mentions.
In addition, Everett and Gamelin will represent Vermont in the Twin State game after making the senior all-star game roster. Pierson will join the team as an assistant coach when they take on New Hampshire next summer.
