Alpine skiing
The Champlain Valley alpine ski teams headed to the hills at Cochran’s Ski Area, with both boys and girls coming out on top in the team competition.
Ella Lisle came in first for CVU in the girls’ race, with Dicey Manning coming in third, Carly Strobeck finished in fifth, Rachel Bialowoz was sixth and Addison Bartley rounded out the top finishers in 10th place.
For the boys, Ari Diamond came in third as the top finisher for CVU. George Francisco was fourth and Jake Strobeck came in fifth. Jackson Kany was seventh while Kyle Marvin finished 10th.
Boys’ basketball
Champlain Valley 56, Burr and Burton 21: Champlain Valley held Burr and Burton scoreless in the fourth quarter to get the win Saturday.
Sam Sweeney led all scorers with 15 points for CVU, while Logan Vaughn, Tucker Tharpe and Kyle Eaton each added eight.
With the win, CVU moves to 8-1.
Girls’ basketball
Champlain Valley 60, St. Johnsbury 37: The girls’ basketball team jumped out to a lead at halftime and cruised to a win over St. Johnsbury on Monday, Jan. 16.
Addi Hunter had a double-double for the Redhawks, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Shelby Companion led all scorers with 16 points.
With the win, CVU moves to 5-0.
The Redhawks also won Saturday, Jan. 14, beating Burr and Burton 65-35.
Merrill Jacobs had 16 points, while Hunter added 11 points.
Nordic skiing
The Champlain Valley Nordic ski team placed five skiers in the top 10 in the Tour de Chittenden.
For the boys, Matthew Servin was second overall. Owen Deale came in fifth, Jack Crum followed in eighth and Anders Johnson took the ninth spot.
On the girls’ side, Corinna Hobbs came in ninth place overall.
Girls’ hockey
Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield 3, Essex 3: Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield traded goals with Essex in the third period as the two teams battled to a 3-3 tie Saturday.
Karina Bushweller, Miles Brien and Samara Tucker each had a goal for the CougarHawks, who move to 9-1-1.
Tess Everett added two assists and Grace Ferguson made 11 saves in goal.
The CougarHawks also won Wednesday, Jan. 11, beating Burr and Burton 6-1.
Everett and Tucker each had two goals and one assist, while Bushweller tallied twice. Riley Erdman dished out three assists and Ferguson earned the win in goal.
