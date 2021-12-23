Nordic skiing
Coach: Sarah Strack
Last season: Boys: fourth at the DI state meet. Girls: third at the DI state meet
Key returnees: Boys: Geo DeBrosse, junior; Jack Crum, junior; Sam Holmes, senior; Anders Johnson, sophomore; Anders Linseisen, sophomore; Jameson McEnany, junior; Matthew Servin, junior. Girls: Emma Crum, senior; Maddie Haddock, senior; Corinna Hobbs, junior; Carly Trapini, junior; Chloe SIlverman, senior; Zoe Zoller, junior; Ava Rohrbaugh, junior.
Key newcomers: Boys: Niko Cuneo, first year; Owen Deale, sophomore; Patterson Frazier, first year; Charlie Garavalli, first year; Nolan Moriarty, first year. Girls: Sego Johnson, first year; Hadley Auster, first year; Kate Silverman, first year; Annalise Wood, first year.
Outlook: The team aims to get back on top this season, with a large team and strong individual skiers. The Redhawks have 91 skiers on the roster between both boys and girls, according to Strack, providing lots of depth for the always-competitive Nordic team.
On the boys’ side, the team returns top skiers as it looks to get back in the top three at the state meet. “They’ve set high individual performance goals and as a team are working toward being in the top three at the state championships,” said Strack.
For the girls, Crum headlines the returners after a top 10 finish in the DI skate race in the state finals. “The girls’ team has several equally strong individuals and also are aiming for top results at the state meet,” the coach said.
Season opener: Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Middlebury, 2 p.m.
Boys’ hockey
Coach: JP Benoit
Last season: 4-5, lost in the DI semifinals
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Jack Averill, senior, goalie; Angelos Carroll, senior, center; Ryan Canty, senior defense; Owen Pierce, senior, defense; Nolan Shea, senior, wing; Sam Whitcomb, senior, defense; Devon Fay, junior, center; Harper Anderson, junior, wing; Jason Douglas, junior, goalie.
Key newcomers: Nic Menard, sophomore, wing; Travis Stroh, sophomore, wing; Jacob Whitcomb, sophomore, wing; Alex Zuchowski sophomore, defense; Kalle Glader, junior, wing.
Outlook: Champlain Valley started off the boys’ hockey season with a 3-0 win over Mount Mansfield and the Redhawks hope that is a sign of things to come as returnees blend with 11 underclassmen. The team’s depth on the defensive end will be a strength to start, especially with two returning goaltenders.
“On paper this is the most skilled team we have had since our coaching staff arrived,” Benoit said. “The culture that has been created over the previous four years by our players is something that we feel will get us deep into the playoffs.”
The team will have to rely on that cadre of returning players to power the offense as it looks to improve on last year’s DI semifinal appearance.
Up next: Wednesday, Dec. 15, Beech Tournament (Leddy Park), 8 p.m.
Girls’ hockey
Coach: Maggie DiMasi
Last season: 3-4-1, lost in the Division II quarterfinal
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Karina Bushweller, junior, defense; Tess Everette, junior, forward; Grace Ferguson, junior, goalie; Sabina Brochu, senior, forward; Anna West, senior, forward; Samara Tucker, junior, forward; Sasha Miller, junior, defense; Alyssa Benson, junior, defense; Hannah Schmid, junior, forward.
Key newcomers: KerriBeth Aldrich, first year, forward; Rosie Brien, first year, defense; Sophie Brien, first year, defense; Mackenzie Rivard, first year, forward; Megan Rivard, first year, forward.
Outlook: First-year coach Maggie DiMasi takes the reins of the Champlain Valley-Mount Mansfield girls hockey program this season, looking to get the CougarHawks in shape for a deep playoff run. The team has a big roster, with a large group of returning players, including goaltender Grace Ferguson.
“We are a fast team with a lot of skill and a great goalie,” DiMasi said. “We are excited to see where this season takes us. Our outlook on the season is to stay positive and out work teams.” Ferguson will anchor the team in net, while CVU-MMU also returns players on the defensive and offensive side of the ice. CVU-MMU will also have to work in a group of new players as it looks to develop the roster and the program.
Up next: Wednesday, Dec. 15, at North County-Lyndon, 6 p.m.
Boys’ basketball
Coach: Michael Osborne
Last season: 8-4, lost in the Division I semifinals
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Oliver Pudvar, senior, guard; Braedon Jones, senior, guard/forward; Jared Anderson, senior, guard; Turner Elliot, senior, forward; Alex Provost, junior, guard; Logan Vaughn, junior, forward; Ethan Murphy, junior, guard; Tucker Pharpe, sophomore, forward; Kyle Eaton, sophomore, guard.
Key newcomers: Chase Whitman, junior, forward; Max Destito, junior, Sam Sweeney, junior, guard; Ollie Cheer, sophomore, guard; Patrick Ricca, first year, guard.
Outlook: The team returns to the court with lots of experience and high expectations. The Redhawks return nine players from last year’s squad, which provides the team with talent and versatility in the front court, according to Osborne.
“We have terrific and experienced guard, ball handler and shooter depth,” he said. “We are not as big as we’ve been, particularly with depth of size. We have very high expectations for ourselves.”
CVU will rely on its athleticism and depth in the front court to anchor the team as it makes a push for another final-four spot in the postseason. “Certainly our goal is to be the last team standing and bringing CVU its first-ever boys basketball banner,” Osborne said.
Up next: Faces Rutland (North/South Classic at Rutland), Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Coach: Ute Otley
Last season: 9-0, withdrew from DI playoffs due to COVID-19
This season: 1-0
Key returnees: Chloe Snipes, senior, forward; Allison Bates, senior, guard; Shelby Companion, junior, guard; Addi Hunter, junior, forward; Elise Berger, sophomore, guard, Samara Ashooh, sophomore, forward
Key newcomers: Too early to tell
Outlook: Champlain Valley will start the season with some new faces for a team that lost four starters to graduation, including the Gatorade Player of the Year Catherine Gilwee. With new faces come new strengths, who have a lot of height — four players on the roster are over 5 feet, 11 inches — and strong defensive skills.
CVU will rely on returning players Shelby Companion and Chloe Snipes in the early part of the season to set the tone. As the Redhawks adjust to a younger roster, they may face some growing pains but will look to hit their stride heading into the postseason.
“I like the potential of this team. It’s just going to take us a while to gel,” Otley said. “We want to be in the mix by the end of February and we always strive to make it to the final four.”
Up next: Saturday, Dec. 18, against Rutland (North/South Classic at Rutland), 5 p.m.
