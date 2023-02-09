Caleb Nye of Hinesburg was named to the Endicott College All-Academic Athlete list for the fall season.
Nye is a member of the college men’s cross-country team, which also earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association All-Academic Team honors for the 2022 season.
Endicott, in Beverly, Mass., received accolades for all its student-athletes attaining at least a 3.10 GPA through the most recent semester. The Gulls ranked 11th overall in the East Region with a 3.39 GPA.
Meanwhile, Nye garnered his honors for registering a cumulative GPA of at least 3.30 and finishing in the top-25 percent of the field at the NCAA Division III regional championship meet.
Nye, a criminal justice major, is the first student-athlete in program history to earn All-Academic Athlete honors.
At the NCAA Division III East Regional Championship in November, Nye placed 52nd on the 8K course with a time of 27:31.1.
Nye started running in eighth grade at Hinesburg Community School and helped the Champlain Valley Union team that won two state titles.
Nye was also one of 123 student-athletes, and one of eight men on the cross-country team, to earn Commonwealth Coast Conference Academic All-Conference honors last fall.
The Gulls ranked second overall among conference competitors after Salve Regina with 126.
